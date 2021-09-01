It looks to be a busy week for Apple Arcade, with three games arriving on this service this Friday. On top of that, we've got news about two games that will be added to the Apple Arcade library soon. So let's jump into our weekly Apple Arcade update.

No release date, but coming soon

It seems that Lego Star Wars was destined to leave mobile devices forever after it was announced the PvP tower defence would shut down earlier this year . But now, it's set to make a glorious return as part of Apple Arcade. Catherine covered it this week in greater detail if you'd like to learn more.

A re-imagined version of the extremely popular Crossy Road will soon arrive on Apple Arcade. The game's App Store list doesn't mention what changes we can expect, but we know there will be no in-app purchases to worry about.

Arriving Friday

Zen Pinball Party promises to deliver the ultimate pinball experience available on mobile. It boasts a bunch of different tables that include franchises from DreamWorks Animation and Hasbro. Some of them include Trolls, Kung-Fu Panda, How to Train Your Dragon, MY LITTLE PONY, Theatre of Magic and Attack from Mars.

Tilting Point's MasterChef: Let's Cook challenges players to prepare a series of delicious meals before they are judged by an expert panel. The cooking itself will play out through various mini-games that test players' performance and speed. As they progress, they will unlock additional recipes and challenges.

Layton's Mystery Journey will become the latest addition to the App Store Greats selection on Friday. If you're unfamiliar, it follows Katrielle Layton as she embarks on a quest to find her missing father, Professor Herschel Layton. Check out the trailer below for a taster of what to expect.

The above games are either available now over on Apple Arcade or will be soon. It is a subscription service that costs $4.99 per month. For more information on other games available in its extensive library, check out our dedicated hub page.