|A Fold Apart
|Lightning Rod Games
|Puzzle
|A narrative adventure where you fold paper and uncover your inner desires.
|A Monster's Expedition
|Draknek
|Puzzle
|From some of the best puzzle designers in the world comes A Monster's Expedition, an adorable and relaxing open world puzzle adventure for monsters who love to learn about humans.
|Agent Intercept
|PikPok
|Action
|This is an action driving game where you'll be swerving around corners, collecting new powers, and shooting down choppers, all while zipping past bullets.
|Assemble With Care
|ustwo
|Puzzle
|From the studio that brought you Monument Valley, comes a story about taking things apart and putting ourselves back together.
|ATONE: Heart of the Elder Tree
|Wildboy Studios
|Adventure
|ATONE: Heart of the Elder Tree. ATONE is a Norse mythology-inspired, hand-drawn game that blends interactive storytelling and complex puzzles with a rhythm game combat system.
|Ballistic Baseball
|Gameloft
|Sports
|Put your baseball strategy to the test in live head-to-head matches where you’ll choose the perfect pitch to strike out opponents, or swing for the fences on your way to becoming a champion.
|BattleSky Brigade: Harpooner
|BattleBrew
|Action
|BattleSky Brigade Harpooner is a shoot’em up and “fishing” game. Shoot open barrels and enemies and avoid obstacles on the way up, like a classic vertical shoot em’ up!
|Beyond a Steel Sky
|Revolution Software
|Adventure
|Sequel to the classic adventure game Beneath a Steel Sky.
|Beyond Blue
|E-Line Media
|Adventure
|Beyond Blue takes you into the near future, where you’ll have the opportunity to explore the mysteries of our ocean through the eyes of Mirai, a deep sea explorer and scientist.
|Big Time Sports
|Frosty Pop
|Sports
|Big time arms, big time legs, small time heads. This is the wide world of whacky sports. Big Time Sports pays homage to an era when video games were exhilarating and competitive in spite of their simplicity.
|Bleak Sword
|Devolver
|Action
|Bleak Sword is a dark fantasy action game tasking players to struggle across compact, cursed diorama battlefields.
|The Bradwell Conspiracy
|A Brave Plan
|Adventure
|Following a sudden explosion at the Stonehenge Museum fundraiser, you find yourself trapped in a hidden underground complex.
|Butter Royale
|Mighty Bear Games
|Action
|Food fights galore in this family-friendly battle royale
|Card of Darkness
|Zach Gage
|Puzzle
|Embark on an epic hand-animated adventure from Zach Gage, Pendleton Ward, and Choice Provisions. Cast powerful spells, slay fantastic monsters, discover ancient secrets, and ultimately save the world — just by picking up the right cards.
|Cardpocalypse
|Gambrinous
|RPG
|Save the world through trading, dealing and battling cards in your highschool in this hilarious story-filled CCG
|Cat Quest II
|The Gentlebros
|RPG
|Kitties go on an exciting quest with paw-puns.
|Charrua Soccer
|Batovi
|Sports
|Multiplayer soccer for all of your friends.
|ChuChu Rocket! Universe
|Hardlight
|Puzzle
|A reimagining of Sega's classic puzzle game franchise.
|Creaks
|Amanita Design
|Adventure
|The ground starts shaking, light bulbs are breaking - and something rather unusual is happening right behind the walls of your very room. Equipped with nothing but wit and courage, you slowly descend into a world inhabited by avian folk and seemingly deadly furniture monsters.
|Cricket Through The Ages
|Free Lives
|Sports
|Swing bats and throw balls through the intertwined histories of humankind and cricket in this one button, physics-driven game.
|Crossy Road Castle
|Hipster Whale
|Platformer
|Bring your friends and see how far you can get in this endless spinning tower of arcade fun! Keep climbing as high as you can. Every run is different.
|Dead End Job
|Headup GmbH
|Action
|Ghostbust for minimum wage in this stylish twin-stick shooter.
|Dear Reader
|Local No. 12
|Puzzle
|Dear Reader lets you curl up and play your favorite books, turning classic literature into clever word puzzles. Unscramble passages from famous books, unlock unique puzzles, and add new books to your library.
|Decoherence
|Efecto Estudios
|Strategy
|Build robots from a wide variety of components. Plan a strategy to carry you to victory. Fight as a pilot alongside your bots in exciting PvP matches or test your mettle in the single player Entropy Tribunals experience!
|Discolored
|Shifty Eye
|Puzzle
|A lonely roadside diner in the middle of the desert. The locals say it’s lost all its color. You are sent to investigate.
|Dodo Peak
|Moving Pieces
|Puzzle
|Play as a dodo bird to find and rescue your lost babies from a series of dangerous peaks. Maneuver them home while avoiding obstacles and enemies!
|Don't Bug Me!
|Frosty Pop
|Strategy
|Commander Abigail Blackwell begins the emergency extraction protocol. As she rests and recharges her solar batteries, the pesky local Martians are making her life miserable. With Martian attacks looming, Houston most definitely has a problem!
|Doomsday Vault
|Flightless
|Puzzle
|Earth's climate has collapsed and your mission is to collect the precious remaining plant life and return it to the safety of the Doomsday Vault.
|Down in Bermuda
|Yak & Co
|Puzzle
|An unnatural storm leaves an adventurous aviator stranded for decades within the infamous Bermuda. Overcome creatures of the deep and unravel the islands secrets in search for a way back home.
|Dread Nautical
|ZEN Studios
|Strategy
|Zen Studios welcomes you aboard a cruise liner called the Hope for one of the most unique gaming experiences on Apple Arcade. A tactical turn-based RPG with rogue-like elements, Dread Nautical combines immersive gameplay with a cartoonish — yet captivatingly eerie — tone.
