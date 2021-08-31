After announcing that the game was shutting down earlier, Lego Star Wars Battles is now coming back with a vengeance to Apple Arcade exclusively. Developed by TT Games Brighton and published by Warner Bros. Games, the strategy-slash-card PvP game on mobile features iconic characters and locations across the whole Star Wars franchise, giving fans an adorable taste of their fave IP but with LEGO humour injected into it.

Lego Star Wars Battles is an action strategy game that lets players test their might and mettle against each other in real-time, one-versus-one battles. It features characters, vehicles, and locations within the beloved franchise, and was in beta for two years. Back in July, TT Games announced that the game will be shutting down officially, and encouraged players to use the currency they had before servers went down.

Now, apparently, it seems that the shutting down of servers isn’t permanent. “Our team has been working to bring mobile players a new and wholly original LEGO Star Wars experience, exclusively on Apple Arcade,” says Jason Avent, Studio Head, TT Games Brighton. “LEGO Star Wars Battles blends real-time multiplayer matches, striking visuals and the charm of LEGO Star Wars in fun, fast-paced gameplay.”

LEGO Star Wars Battles brings together characters from even Star Wars™: The Clone Wars™ and Rogue One™: A Star Wars™ Story. There’s no official date yet as to when it’ll be relaunched, but it will soon be an Apple Arcade exclusive, which players can sign up for with a monthly subscription of $4.99. There’s also a one-month free trial for those who are still unsure about the service. You can have a look at our preview of the game if you’re curious about the gameplay.

