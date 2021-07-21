*This news was first featured in PocketGamer.biz.

After just a two-year stint in soft launch, Lego Star Wars Battles has now been officially cancelled. The shutdown follows its unsuccessful beta period, and players were encouraged to use up what remaining currency they had in the game before it disappeared on July 1st.

According to the in-game notice, "We are sorry to say the Lego Star Wars Battles will be closing. The game will no longer be available for download and officially closed on Thursday, July 1st. As of today, you will no longer be able to make in-game purchases. If you have any currency, remember to use it before the game goes offline on July 1st. We want to thank all of the players who have supported the game and we hope to see you again soon in a galaxy not too far away."

The real-time multiplayer PvP developed by Playdemic, while it didn’t exactly make waves, did have its moments, as it let players engage in strategic card battles set across iconic locations in the franchise. After an energy bar charged up during the match, you could either deploy your cards to destroy enemy units or use them to attack the enemy’s towers or bases to score a victory.

There was, of course, a gacha mechanic where players could collect fan-fave characters from the beloved IP, and when I personally played the preview, I did feel like the paywall was pretty difficult to scale. Perhaps the game just didn’t gain the traction it needed to launch officially, despite the massive Star Wars fanbase and LEGO’s very distinct appeal.

