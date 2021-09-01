Looking for Mobile Legends: Adventure codes you can redeem? Your search ends here, as this article comprises all the latest and active codes for the epic RPG, Mobile Legends: Adventure.
Moonton’s Mobile Legends: Adventure is a hit RPG that’s entirely based on the original MOBA title, Mobile Legends: Bang Bang. The heroes, items and all other elements are inspired by it. In this popular RPG, you will face unlimited challenges and your main aim is to protect the Land of Dawn.
We also have a regularly updated tier list for Mobile Legends: Bang Bang. Make sure to take a look at that to get more information about the current meta.
Active Mobile Legends: Adventure codes
- DKMEQF2225W – Redeem the code to get 500 Diamonds
- TBBVUA – Redeem the code to get 500 Diamonds
Expired codes
- AKAKURO77
- 5WYYQZ
- XSGXZJ
- SUMMER777
- HOTMLA
- U6PTKZ2224V
- R3Z428
- AKAKURO77
- MLAFBFAN
- MLAXMPL
- MLA1YEAR
- MLAISLIT
- MLAISFIRE
- MLAFBGO
- 888888
- MQS9SE
- M6GUU5
- 00NATAN00
- MLMLA0908
- 549DNS2223W
- 6MTDUW2223W
- 2QL6WU
- GJ4HUF
- EV4UTW2223U
- 47BWK42223S
- T6J3GG2223R
- HVXFZM2223Q
- MLAXMAS
- MLAREDDIT
- MLADISCORD
- MLAIG500K
- SJOBY3
- VMNFZA22248
- 47BWK42223S
- 8G763N22239
- AU5ZWR2223J
- EV4UTW2223U
- HV4K4V2223K
- HVXFZM2223Q
- MLA1YEAR
- MLADISCORD
- MLAFBGO
- MLAHPBD1
- MLAIG500K
- MLAISFIRE
- MLAISLIT
- MLAREDDIT
- MLAXMAS
- MLAXMPL
- MLMLA0908
- SUKNBJ2223M
- T6J3GG2223R
How to redeem the Mobile Legends: Adventure codes?Follow the steps below to easily redeem the codes:
- Launch Mobile Legends: Adventure
- Tap on the Event page, followed by the notice board icon
- Tap on the Redeem CD Key button on the left side of the screen
- Copy one of the Mobile Legends: Adventure codes from the list above
- Tap on confirm to claim it