Looking for Mobile Legends: Adventure codes you can redeem? Your search ends here, as this article comprises all the latest and active codes for the epic RPG, Mobile Legends: Adventure.

Moonton’s Mobile Legends: Adventure is a hit RPG that’s entirely based on the original MOBA title, Mobile Legends: Bang Bang. The heroes, items and all other elements are inspired by it. In this popular RPG, you will face unlimited challenges and your main aim is to protect the Land of Dawn.

We also have a regularly updated tier list for Mobile Legends: Bang Bang. Make sure to take a look at that to get more information about the current meta.

Active Mobile Legends: Adventure codes

DKMEQF2225W – Redeem the code to get 500 Diamonds

– Redeem the code to get 500 Diamonds TBBVUA – Redeem the code to get 500 Diamonds

Expired codes

AKAKURO77

5WYYQZ

XSGXZJ

SUMMER777

HOTMLA

U6PTKZ2224V

R3Z428

AKAKURO77

MLAFBFAN

MLAXMPL

MLA1YEAR

MLAISLIT

MLAISFIRE

MLAFBGO

888888

MQS9SE

M6GUU5

00NATAN00

MLMLA0908

549DNS2223W

6MTDUW2223W

2QL6WU

GJ4HUF

EV4UTW2223U

47BWK42223S

T6J3GG2223R

HVXFZM2223Q

MLAXMAS

MLAREDDIT

MLADISCORD

MLAIG500K

SJOBY3

VMNFZA22248

47BWK42223S

8G763N22239

AU5ZWR2223J

EV4UTW2223U

HV4K4V2223K

HVXFZM2223Q

MLA1YEAR

MLADISCORD

MLAFBGO

MLAHPBD1

MLAIG500K

MLAISFIRE

MLAISLIT

MLAREDDIT

MLAXMAS

MLAXMPL

MLMLA0908

SUKNBJ2223M

T6J3GG2223R

How to redeem the Mobile Legends: Adventure codes?

Launch Mobile Legends: Adventure

Tap on the Event page, followed by the notice board icon

Tap on the Redeem CD Key button on the left side of the screen

Copy one of the Mobile Legends: Adventure codes from the list above

Tap on confirm to claim it

Follow the steps below to easily redeem the codes:

How to get more Mobile Legends: Adventure codes?