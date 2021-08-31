Welcome to Pocket Gamer's detailed Genshin Impact Noelle guide! Noelle is a maid who strives to become one of the Knights of Favonius one day. She is always looking for another task as she is dutiful in nature, but tends to be a bit stubborn and can come off as a bit inexperienced as a result.

Her generosity, unfortunately, tends to be taken advantage of, and although she won’t directly admit it, Jean won’t knight her as she’s worried that what evil lies outside of Mondstadt will be too much for her.

In the guide below you will find the following features:

Character Appearance

Noelle Element / Tier / Rarity / Weapon

Geo / B Tier / 4* Rarity / Claymore

How to get Noelle

Genshin Impact Noelle Combat Info (Strengths and Weaknesses)

Strengths

Pretty high defense

Her Burst attack spreads Geo Damage as it applies the element to all normal attacks

Noelle’s skill heals the whole party

Weaknesses

Her ATK damage is a bit weak

You’ll be spending a lot of time on levelling up her Constellation if you want to get her to max DMG

Best Build for Noelle in Genshin Impact

Noelle - Best Artifacts and Weapons

Maiden Beloved

(2) Character Healing Effectiveness +15%

(4) Using an Elemental Skill or Burst increases healing received by all party members by 20% for 10s

The Unforged

Base Attack: 46

46 Rating: 5*

5* Bonus Effect: ATK 10.8%

Best Party Members to match Noelle with in Genshin Impact

Premium (Gacha) Team

F2P Team

Talents / Skills / Passive

Favonius Bladework - Normal Attack

1-Hit DMG 79.1%

79.1% 2-Hit DMG 73.4%

73.4% 3-Hit DMG 86.3%

86.3% 4-Hit DMG 113%

Charged Attack Spinning DMG - 50.7%

- 50.7% Charged Attack Final DMG - 90.5%

- 90.5% Charged Attack Stamina Cost - 40

- 40 Plunge DMG - 74.6%

- 74.6% Low/High Plunge DMG - 149%/186%

Perform up to 4 consecutive strikes.Drains Stamina over time to perform continuous spinning attacks against all nearby enemies. At the end of the sequence, perform a more powerful slash.Plunges from mid-air to strike the ground below, damaging enemies along the path and dealing AoE DMG upon impact.

Breastplate - Elemental Skill

Summons protective stone armour, dealing Geo DMG to surrounding enemies and creating a shield. The shield's DMG Absorption scales are based on Noelle's DEF.

The shield has the following properties:

When Noelle's Normal and Charged Attacks hit a target, they have a certain chance to regenerate HP for all characters.

Possesses 250% Absorption Efficiency against Geo DMG.

The amount of HP healed when regeneration is triggered scales based on Noelle's DEF.

Skill DMG - 230%

- 230% DMG Absorption - 160% DEF + 770

- 160% DEF + 770 Healing - 21.3% DEF + 103

- 21.3% DEF + 103 Duration - 12s

- 12s CD 24s

Sweeping Time - Elemental Burst

Gathering the strength of stone around her weapon, Noelle strikes the enemies surrounding her within a large AoE, dealing Geo DMG.

Afterwards, Noelle gains the following effects:

Larger attack AoE.

Converts attack DMG to Geo DMG.

Increased ATK that scales based on her DEF.

Elemental Burst DMG - 67.2%

- 67.2% Skill DMG - 92.8%

- 92.8% ATK Bonus - 40% DEF

- 40% DEF Duration - 15s

- 15s CD - 15.0s

- 15.0s Energy Cost - 60

Devotion - 1st Ascension Passive

When Noelle is in the party but not on the field, this ability triggers automatically when the active character's HP falls below 30%:

Creates a shield for your active character that lasts for 20s and absorbs DMG equal to 400% of Noelle's DEF. This effect can only occur once every 60s.

Nice and Clean - 4th Ascension Passive

Maid’s Knighthood - Unlocked Automatically

Talent Leveling Materials

Gained from Enemy Drops (Hilichurls):

Damaged Mask

Stained Mask

Ominous Mask

Acquired from Domains (Tuesday/Friday/Sunday):

Teachings of Resistance

Guide to Resistance

Philosophies of Resistance

Every 4 Normal or Charged Attack hits will decrease the CD of Breastplate by 1s. Hitting multiple enemies with a single attack is only counted as 1 hit.When Perfect Cooking is achieved on a DEF-boosting dish, Noelle has a 12% chance to obtain double the product.

Obtained after defeating Bosses (Dvalin Challenge):

Constellations

I Got Your Back

Combat Maid

Invulnerable Maid

To Be Cleaned

Favonius Sweeper Master

Must Be Spotless

Genshin Impact Noelle Ascensions costs

Lv.20→Lv.40

Mora Cost: 20,000

Valberry ×3

Prithiva Topaz Sliver ×1

Damaged Mask ×3

Lv.40→Lv.50

Valberry ×10

Prithiva Topaz Fragment ×3

Damaged Mask ×15

Basalt Pillar ×2

Lv.50→Lv.60

Mora Cost: 60,000

Valberry ×20

Prithiva Topaz Fragment ×6

Stained Mask ×12

Basalt Pillar ×4

Lv.60→Lv.70

Mora Cost: 80,000

Valberry ×20

Prithiva Topaz Chunk ×3

Stained Mask ×18

Basalt Pillar ×8

Lv.70→Lv.80

Mora Cost: 100,000

Valberry ×45

Prithiva Topaz Chunk ×6

Ominous Mask ×12

Basalt Pillar ×12

Lv.80→Lv.90

Mora Cost: 120,000

Valberry ×60

Prithiva Topaz Gemstone ×6

Ominous Mask ×24

Basalt Pillar ×20

Base Stats

At Level 1, Noelle starts with 1012 HP, 16 ATK, and 67 DEF.

Wishes / Availability

Noelle can be received at the regular rate in the Wanderlust Invocation Standard Wish, which is always available. She is also available on the Beginners’ Wish and guaranteed on the 8th wish, but cannot be obtained more than once.

