Fresh from gamescom 2021, Com2uS has just announced a brand new game in the Summoners War franchise - Summoners War: Chronicles. The new title will be an MMORPG, and will expand the world of the massive fantasy franchise with new Summoners and “Party Play” style battles.

Summoners War: Chronicles will feature iconic monsters from the popular IP reimagined for a wider world, with main protagonists Orbia, Kina, and Cleaf. Apart from encountering monsters from the flagship title Summoners War: Sky Arena as well as the real-time strategy mobile game Summoners War: Lost Centuria, players will also be able to explore landscapes from deserts to glaciers and solve puzzles to progress through dungeons.

"We are very excited to introduce our new game 'Summoners War: Chronicles' to gamers around the world through Gamescom 2021,” says Eunjae Lee, Executive Producer at Com2uS. “Chronicles will offer players a whole new way to experience the Summoners War universe with their friends through unique real-time battles, and we can’t wait for players to experience it first hand."

If you’re eager to know more about the details of the game, you can discover more about the development of the title in this embedded clip below. Monsters will have five attributes (water, fire, wind, light, and dark) similar to Sky Arena, and players will also be able to enhance their monsters’ battle abilities with runes. There will also be a PvP arena for players to showcase their skills.

Summoners War: Chronicles will be available to download for both iOS and Android devices as well as on PC in 2022. You can find out more about the game over on the gamescom website.

