Summoners War: Chronicles global is celebrating its first anniversary while teasing upcoming Slayers TRY collab

Play the Kota’s Adventure mini-game for special rewards

Lina, Gourry, Zelgadis, Amelia and Xellos will appear

Catch the anniversary talk to know more about future updates

Com2uS is celebrating the first year of service for the global version of Summoners War: Chronicles, inviting you to dive into a bunch of all-new mini-games and put your skills to the test across challenging dungeons. As teased previously, there will be five characters from Slayers TRY joining the fray as well, ramping up the festivities with a special crossover with the popular epic 90s anime.

During the first-anniversary celebrations for Summoners War: Chronicles, you can look forward to saving the Rahil Kingdom with a new "Kota’s Adventure" mode - here, the raccoon-like NPC Kota takes centre stage as you collect event currencies by completing various quests. In-game goodies are up for grabs, of course, so be sure to clear the eight event dungeons to maximise your rewards.

Curious about which characters to add to your roster? Why not take a look at our tier list to get an idea?

"Over the course of a year, Com2uS as a company has strived to create a robust experience for the Summoners War: Chronicles community and we believe we are able to achieve that goal through our thoughtful and unique collaborations," says Eunjae Lee, Executive Producer of Summoners War: Chronicles. "We are always incorporating community feedback within each update in pursuit of an even better experience for our mobile and PC players."

As for the Slayers TRY crossover, Lina, Gourry and Zelgadis will be joining the fight on March 21st, while Amelia and Xellos will pop up in April.

If you're eager to join in on all the fun, you can do so by downloading Summoners War: Chronicles on the App Store and on Google Play for Android devices. It's a free-to-play game with in-app purchases.

You can also join the community of followers on the official Facebook page to stay updated on all the latest developments, visit the official website for more info, or take a little peek at the embedded clip above to get a feel of the update's vibes and visuals.