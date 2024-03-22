Summoners War: Chronicles is celebrating its first anniversary with an epic collab with Slayers TRY

Summoners War: Chronicles x Slayers TRY collab is now live

Five new characters from the series join the fray as Monsters

Several other events featuring various rewards also to be held

Last week, Com2uS announced that Summoners War: Chronicles would be celebrating its first anniversary with an exciting collaboration featuring the wildly popular animated series, Slayers TRY. In this unmissable crossover, five iconic characters from Slayers TRY will join your squad alongside a plethora of new content. Get ready to earn a tonne of goodies by clearing all the new in-game quests.

The highly anticipated Summoners War: Chronicles x Slayers TRY collaboration event is finally live, allowing you to embark on epic quests with characters such as Lina, Gourry, and Zelgadis, each bringing their own distinct abilities and attributes to the game. Whether you prefer short and long-range magical attacks like Lina or the close combat prowess of swordsmen like Gourry and Zelgadis, there's a hero for every playstyle.

Furthermore, Shaman Amelia and Priest Xellos will join the fray beginning April 4th. Each of these characters comes with two attributes, a dark one and a light one that can be unlocked by hitting the highest level of affinity. These variations is skills add another layer to the characters’ depth.

A captivating new scenario also delves into how Lina and her companions found themselves in the world of Summoners War: Chronicles. Take part in this epic event and get to visit the dangerous Underground Temple of Heretics.

To mark this milestone for the game, a series of exciting rewards await you. Summon events will run all the way up to May 2nd, offering you the chance to obtain your favourite characters from Slayers TRY. In addition, a 21-day login event kicks off today, giving away daily rewards for launching the game. If you're looking for an extra challenge, do your best to clear five missions for each character in order to obtain hordes of exclusive rewards.

Take part in the celebrations by downloading Summoners War: Chronicles now for free.