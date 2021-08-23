We all love a good underdog story - there's just something special about a highly underrated hero that rises to the top to prove everybody else wrong. That would be the case (more or less) with some of the best underrated games for Android too.

Games that might not stand out through flashy visuals or imposing characters at first might just prove to be extremely fun and well-done. Today we'll tackle 15 such games, so you can be the first among your friends to try them out.

Many of the titles we've listed are indie games, but not all. That just goes to show that a good game could be hiding under your nose all along.

Why should you try an underrated game for Android?

That is quite self-explanatory, but wouldn't you love to be pleasantly surprised by a game that proves to be so much more than what you had expected? Take a visual novel for example - it could escalate in such a way that nobody would expect. In Argo's Choice, you have exactly that.

Of course, there are many more genres and games that can stand out in wonderful ways - so let's not beat around the bush anymore and check them out! Here are our hand-picked Android underrated games you need to play in 2021!