You are certain to find at least one hidden gem amongst all of these Android underrated games!
We all love a good underdog story - there's just something special about a highly underrated hero that rises to the top to prove everybody else wrong. That would be the case (more or less) with some of the best underrated games for Android too.
Games that might not stand out through flashy visuals or imposing characters at first might just prove to be extremely fun and well-done. Today we'll tackle 15 such games, so you can be the first among your friends to try them out.
Many of the titles we've listed are indie games, but not all. That just goes to show that a good game could be hiding under your nose all along.
Why should you try an underrated game for Android?
That is quite self-explanatory, but wouldn't you love to be pleasantly surprised by a game that proves to be so much more than what you had expected? Take a visual novel for example - it could escalate in such a way that nobody would expect. In Argo's Choice, you have exactly that.
Of course, there are many more genres and games that can stand out in wonderful ways - so let's not beat around the bush anymore and check them out! Here are our hand-picked Android underrated games you need to play in 2021!
When the world is rather dire and you want to play something just so you can enjoy a wholesome heartwarming experience, A Kinder World is a game that will let you do just that. It is a relaxing simulation game where you get to grow your very own Monstera plant (for those without a green thumb out there, Monstera is a beautiful plant with huge leaves that you've probably seen before).
At the moment, the game is still in early access, but there are a lot of positives in sight. It's a clean, relaxing game that won't require much from you. So if you want to play something relaxing, if you love plants, and if you want an experience where you won't kill every flower you touch, A Kinder World is a perfect example of an underrated Android game.
Epic Monster TD is a truly epic experience when it comes to the tower defense genre. In this game, you will collect various monsters that act as auto-skill-casting towers in the fight for defending your base. It's a fairly straightforward game, but boy is it fun!
If you want a game that is tons of fun and has a lot of replay potential, Epic Monster TD is the one you need to check out.
The game that lets you, a fluffy Shiba Inu pupper cook for your customers from your very own food truck is the next underrated game for Android to delight us with its presence. It's one of those cooking games that has a story, has a doggo and has delicious, delicious food. What is there not to love about it?
You will follow a story where you grow your food truck to become a global business, and encounter countless new customers (or critters, however you want to call them). The game has match-3 mini-games, customisations for the pup, and a lot more. It's a fun casual cooking experience that more people should check out!
We've had a pupper game, it's only natural to follow up with a kitty game, no?
In Dear My Cat you have pretty much the total opposite of Food Truck Pup. You have a relaxing game, with beautiful 3D graphics and more than enough decoration options available. You will expand and decorate your very own Sky Island, unlock new animals, and discover new locations - from unique ramen shops to relaxing spas.
The game has some truly wonderful music in the background which will leave you humming it long after you're done playing the game. If that's not enough to call Dear My Cat a highly underrated game, I don't know what is. Maybe the fact that it's a completely free-to-play game!
Moving on from stunningly looking relaxing games to something even more stunning - in Onmyoji: The Card Game, you have one of the most beautiful card games ever created. Ever!
If you never heard of it, and you are a seasoned TCG player, you absolutely need to check this one out. It not only has some unique mechanics but also looks and sounds absolutely stunning. Onmyoji: TCG is one card game that will appeal even to those who don't normally prefer the genre - it's just that good.
You will have the option to play through a story mode and unlock various cards, then you can take them and challenge the other players. There is a catch though - you can only have cards belonging to a couple of characters in one deck. It's so much more strategic than first meets the eye!
Oh, and did we mention it also has an option that lets you decorate your very own shop? That's right - there are so many things to do aside from playing a card game that you'll soon find yourself immersed completely into the Onmyoji universe.
Do you want to test your problem-solving skills in the best way possible? Then you absolutely need to check out Mars Power Industries. This puzzler is one of the best ones out there, and it's so much more than first meets the eye.
You basically have a space colony that you need to expand and help thrive, and in order to do so you need to deliver power and supplies to it. It's a game that will challenge every ounce of your brain, all in an effort to make you solve each stage within 5 moves. It's a straightforward game that you will love playing, as long as you love a good challenge.
It's one of the best underrated premium games for Android you can get your hands on, with over 4 hours of gameplay time to keep you struggling! It also looks hella good!
Have you ever imagined a beautiful Chinese story told on your smartphone screen, unfolding in front of your very eyes, based on the choices you make? That would be the case with Tales of the Mirror. This stunning murder mystery puzzler interactive visual novel (we know, we know, it's quite a mouthful) is a mash of multiple genres that resulted in something unique with an enticing allure.
The game is so good, from so many points of view, that it should be in every visual novel fanatic's inventory. Everything, from the audio to the visuals feels right within the game, and that's just part of it. When it comes to gameplay, it's simple yet accomplishes exactly what it aims to do perfectly.
To everyone who's even vaguely familiar with Initial D, the addition of Tofu Drifter to our best Android underrated games list will make sense right away. This racing game pays homage to the famous manga and anime we mentioned earlier, Initial D, but adapts it to the massive mobile scene.
In Tofu Drifter you will drift your way through beautiful sceneries in order to deliver tofu and earn a living, and then spend that income on expanding the tofu shop. Oh, and if you're wondering how the two - drifting and tofu - are related, it's pretty simple. With smooth drifts you deliver tofu quickly without damaging it.
If you can overlook the slightly lacking sounds of the cars, you'll find great delight in playing this game.
In Grayland you have an action game where you play as a beautiful blue and gray bird seeking to get to the bottom of things. You are trying to discover whether or not the creatures you meet and friends or foes, all in the quest of finding your loved ones.
It's a narrative-driven action game that is as beautiful as it is weird at first glance. However, once you really start getting deeper and deeper into the story, you will find it extremely alluring and heartwarming. It also features beautiful audio in the background that works wonders towards placing the player exactly at the core of this game.
Horror fans behold because in Life Gallery you get more than what you first pay for - in fact, you won't have to pay anything to experience the creepy, unsettling puzzler that is this game. If you have some knowledge of basic paintings, you'll get to notice some of the most famous ones twisted in unbelievable ways, so much so that they might give you chills. Or nightmares.
The objective is to solve the puzzles hidden inside the illustrations by manipulating the objects within each one in order to reveal the truth. It's a game of imagination and creativity that will challenge your strategic thinking too. It's just that good - the real question is, are you up for the challenge?
An arcade game that finds its place in 2021 over on mobile phones, Ancestor is a fast-paced action puzzler platformer and all the good stuff that will leave you in the dust at the start. You have no instructions whatsoever, and you have to figure it all out on your own.
It'll give you pseudo-panic attacks, but reward you with highly satisfying challenges along the way. It looks great, combining a futuristic neon approach with well-placed pixels to create something more or less similar to Hyper Light Drifter - and until we get that one for Android, we're happy to stick with Ancestor.
Did we ever mention just how addictive Mini Metro is? Only a million times probably. This strategic masterpiece is pretty much in a league of its own.
The goal is to cleverly create metro stations all across London and other major locations of the world, in order to safely deliver passengers from spot A to spot B. It sounds simple enough, but in reality, it will get crazy. And fast. You will have to keep things colour-coded and organised, so it'll be a challenge up to each player to find their own approach. We know we found ours, so check our Mini Metro review if you're curious to learn about it.
Becoming a K-Pop idol is no easy feat, and in Idol Queens Production you will get a glimpse of just about what it takes to become one. The game is a pretty neat simulation, which resembles some of the old Gameloft creations from the early 2000s (New York Nights, LA Nights and all those pixelated sims).
It's basically a game where you train your character in various ways and try to sell albums in the meantime in order to increase your popularity. The graphics approach is an unexpectedly good one, with beautiful 3D and anime hints that point us towards something straight out of a manga.
If the idol life is something you'd like to experience, make sure to give Idol Queens Production a try!
A visual novel that is not like your typical boring story-driven adventure, Argo's Choice actually takes the visual novel concept and translates it into something completely different.
Players will be taking on the role of Argo, a retired detective that still does... detective work (you never quite finish being a policeman even after retirement, huh?). He will then have to forge bonds with the various characters in the game in order to increase friendship and take down a ring of criminals.
It's a story worth experiencing for a number of reasons, posing moral dilemmas, difficult choices and placing friendships at stake. It's so much more than first meets the eye, making it a game that everyone should play at one point in their life, even if visual novels are not their bread and butter. It's one of our favourite Android underrated games, and it'll probably stay that way for the foreseeable future.
From the same developers that brought us massive titles such as Genshin Impact and Honkai Impact 3rd, we get Tears of Themis - a simulation detective story with stunning characters and a more than stunning narrative. Before we dive any further, you need to read our Tears of Themis review.
This game is a clear winner in our book, and a masterpiece of the genre. You have gacha elements, love, romance, and all the juiciness you can imagine. There's also a sort of combat that works through cards. It's basically your very own mobile detective romance novel with spicy intrigues and hot characters. There's nothing not to love about it.