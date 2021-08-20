Harry Potter: Magic Awakened, the upcoming card RPG from Warner Bros. and NetEase, is launching on September 9th in China. There’s no word as of yet on the official release date for Japan, South Korea, and Southeast Asia, but here’s hoping it won’t be long now.

Harry Potter: Magic Awakened is an officially licensed card RPG mobile game that lets players step into the magical world of Hogwarts as a new student. As always, you’ll pick a House and begin your exhilarating adventure along with your other magically inclined companions at the school of witchcraft and wizardry. Of course, a school is a school, so you’ll have to learn magical lessons and see familiar faces from the beloved IP along the way.

Harry Potter: Magic Awakened’s story is supposedly set after the Second Wizarding War, and you’ll have to boost your skills not just with spells but also with magical creatures to equip yourself for more challenging battles ahead. The owls of Hogwarts have your letter of acceptance - now all you have to do is to journey across The Black Lake and take your place in The Great Hall. You might even have to deal with Madam Hooch amid the roaring crowds in the stands during a friendly game of Quidditch. It also appears that you’ll encounter creatures from the Fantastic Beasts franchise based on promotional art online.

Speaking of the art, the visuals here just look absolutely stunning, by the way. The character designs are just top-notch - you can see what I mean by taking a peek at the embedded YouTube clip above for a little preview. You can also visit the official website to stay updated on all the latest developments.

