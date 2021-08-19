Seekers will have to wait a little bit more to pull back the veil and fight invisible monsters. Code Atma, Agate Games’ new mobile title that lets you summon spirits that can’t be seen with the naked eye, has just been delayed. The game’s global launch is now pushed back another week, at least for the servers across North America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

Code Atma’s Southeast Asian servers are still up and running for now, provided no serious issues pop up. For the other regions, however, the overwhelming number of interested players eager to become Seekers has overloaded the servers and prompted the game’s release to be pushed back at the last minute. The eleventh-hour delay may be due to a positive thing (players bringing down a server is only proof of player interest, I suppose), but it will take a while to fully accommodate all the players.

There’s no new official release date as of yet, but here’s the statement from Agate's Chief Marketing Officer, Igor Tanzil:

Dear Seekers,

The Agate team and I would like to issue an official statement of apology for the server-side issues many of you are experiencing. In short, we were simply not ready for the influx of new users that game at our global launch and our immediate efforts to deploy new server locations had not been successful. Our troubleshooting has indicated that the issues might be a lot more serious than expected and will likely affect all users in the North American and European servers.

We have made the difficult decision to hold Code Atma’s launch in those regions until we are able to ensure the smooth gameplay experience you deserve. Effective immediately, all new launch servers across North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa will be closed. South-East Asian servers will remain open for the time being unless new issues arise.

There are simply no excuses to be made on our end and we hope to rectify our server deficiencies in the coming days and deliver to you the amazing game we know we have at hand.

Regretfully yours,

Igor Tanzil, CMO, Agate

