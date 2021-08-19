Code Atma, the urban fantasy RPG from Agate Studio, is out now for both Android and iOS devices worldwide. With its unique character designs and visual novel-style narrative - plus its spirits from Southeast Asian legend - it’s bound to offer a fresh take on your average gacha title.

Things aren’t quite what they seem in Code Atma, as players will have to see beyond what the naked eye can see and become a Seeker to fight the good fight. A hidden world of gods and monsters lie in wait behind the veil, and as a modern-day spiritualist called a Seeker, you’ll have to use your techno-magical phone app to command and summon Atma - spirits and monsters that may or may not be on your side.

The game features strategic real-time RPG combat as you assemble your forces to fight an invisible war for humanity’s sake. You’ll not only encounter a colourful cast of Seekers but also forge alliances to help you fight the looming threat. You can also put your combat prowess to the test in asynchronous PvP combat, as well as challenge teams in the arena in idle gameplay.

Players who have pre-registered will receive the Pocong Atma, a custom skin, and valuable resources to help you boost its level up to level 60. Pre-registered users will also nab tons of summoning tickets for twenty new Atma, plus a pair of S-Rank equipment.

If you’re eager to dive into the enchanted myths of Southeast Asian folklore, you can download Code Atma on Google Play or on the App Store today. It’s a free-to-play game with in-app purchases. You can also check out the official website to know more about the game.

