Following our article last week, Battlegrounds Mobile India has just launched on iOS. So if you are one of the many players who have been eagerly waiting to play the game on your iPhone, you can jump in right now.

Battlegrounds Mobile India iOS version is finally here!

Battlegrounds Mobile India, commonly referred to as the Indian version of PUBG Mobile, was launched in India on July 2nd , but it was only available on Android devices. It took Krafton over a month, but finally, iOS users can now download Battlegrounds Mobile India from the App Store

BGMI has already been downloaded over 50 Million times from Google Play, and now that it is available on the App Store, the download numbers will surely see a big spike. The developers have already sent an in-game outfit, ‘Permanent galaxy messenger set’, to all players to celebrate the occasion. The rewards will also be available for iOS players who download the game around launch.

About BGMI iOS version

It is the first time iOS users in India will experience the mobile battle royale game after it was banned on September 2nd, 2021, by the Indian government due to concerns over data privacy.

The file size of BGMI is around 1.9 GB, and it requires devices with iOS 11.0 or later to run. Players can head to the App Store page for the game and download it there.

iOS users can now take part in the upcoming BGMI Esports event

This also means that iOS users can now participate in the upcoming Esports event for the BGMI India series game. The prize pool for the tournament is $135,000, and over 500K people have registered to take part in the event. If you are one of the players participating, we wish you all the best.

Battlegrounds Mobile India is a free-to-play mobile battle royale game available only in India.

