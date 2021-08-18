As you know, Ninja Legends 2 is all about learning Ninjutsu, and mastering it will lead you to become the greatest warrior of all time. But lately, you might have discovered that it’s not easy to reach this pinnacle as the game has a high skill cap and requires regular grinding. Well, there’s an easy way out and that is this ultimate list of Ninja Legends 2 codes.

Ninja Legends 2 is an action Roblox title, which uses the Ninjutsu concept in-game. One of the best tricks to master your character is developing the skills and stats as it lets you gain Nijutsu points which can later be exchanged for exclusive items.

Currently working Ninja Legends 2 codes

powers500 – Redeem this code to get 500 Shards

– Redeem this code to get 500 Shards shurikencity500 – Redeem this code to get 750 Coins

– Redeem this code to get 750 Coins epicturrets450 – Redeem this code to get 300 Shards

– Redeem this code to get 300 Shards waterfall500 – Redeem this code to get 500 Shards

– Redeem this code to get 500 Shards newgame500 – Redeem this code to get 500 Shards

– Redeem this code to get 500 Shards bossbattle300 – Redeem this code to get 300 Shards

– Redeem this code to get 300 Shards Firstplanet250 – Redeem this code to get 250 Shards

– Redeem this code to get 250 Shards epictower350 – Redeem this code to get 350 Coins

– Redeem this code to get 350 Coins treeninja400 – Redeem this code to get 400 Coins

How to redeem the Ninja Legends 2 codes?

Launch the game

Locate the codes tab on the right side of the home screen

Copy one of the codes from the list above

Paste it in the box and claim the rewards

Enjoy your rewards!

How to find more Ninja Legends 2 codes?