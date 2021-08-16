We will help you get started with your sea adventure as we have gathered these King Legacy codes that will assist you in maintaining your in-game inventory.

At some point, you might feel that the in-game progress is quite slow and becomes a tad boring. In such cases, King Legacy codes give a significant boost since they give you a lot of valuable items which help to complete certain missions or tasks.

King Legacy features 34 fruits with a 3200 level cap. While playing you will learn multiple abilities and go on an adventure to unknown islands and explore new seas and oceans.

King Legacy features 34 fruits with a 3200 level cap. While playing you will learn multiple abilities and go on an adventure to unknown islands and explore new seas and oceans.

Active King Legacy codes

300MVISITS - Redeem code to claim 100,000 Beli

- Redeem code to claim 100,000 Beli 500KFAV - Redeem code to claim 100,000 Beli

- Redeem code to claim 100,000 Beli 250KLIKES - Redeem code to claim Stat Reset

- Redeem code to claim Stat Reset BeckyStyle - Redeem code to claim 100K Cash

- Redeem code to claim 100K Cash SORRYFORSHUTDOWN - Redeem code to claim 3 Gems

- Redeem code to claim 3 Gems GasGas - Redeem code to claim 1 Gem

- Redeem code to claim 1 Gem KingPieceComeBack - Redeem code to claim 100K Cash

- Redeem code to claim 100K Cash DinoxLive - Redeem code to claim 100K Cash

- Redeem code to claim 100K Cash REDBIRD - Redeem code to claim 250K Cash

- Redeem code to claim 250K Cash Peodiz - Redeem code to claim 100K Cash

Expired codes

NewDragon

Brachio

150KLIKES

200MVISITS

300KFAV

UpdateGem

20MVisit

22kLike

23kLike

26kLikes

35MVisit

45KLIKES

45MVISIT

50KLIKES

60MVISITS

70KLIKES

80MVISITS

90KFavorites

100KFAV

BeckComeBack

BestEvil

Makalov

Merry Christmas

MIUMA

OpOp

Peerapat

QuakeQuake

Shadow

Snow

String

TanTaiGaming

Threeramate

How to redeem King Legacy codes?