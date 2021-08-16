We will help you get started with your sea adventure as we have gathered these King Legacy codes that will assist you in maintaining your in-game inventory.
At some point, you might feel that the in-game progress is quite slow and becomes a tad boring. In such cases, King Legacy codes give a significant boost since they give you a lot of valuable items which help to complete certain missions or tasks.
King Legacy features 34 fruits with a 3200 level cap. While playing you will learn multiple abilities and go on an adventure to unknown islands and explore new seas and oceans.
If you find this useful, make sure to bookmark us and trawl through our website as we have tons of codes for multiple Roblox games. Take a look at some of them down here.
Active King Legacy codes
- 300MVISITS - Redeem code to claim 100,000 Beli
- 500KFAV - Redeem code to claim 100,000 Beli
- 250KLIKES - Redeem code to claim Stat Reset
- BeckyStyle - Redeem code to claim 100K Cash
- SORRYFORSHUTDOWN - Redeem code to claim 3 Gems
- GasGas - Redeem code to claim 1 Gem
- KingPieceComeBack - Redeem code to claim 100K Cash
- DinoxLive - Redeem code to claim 100K Cash
- REDBIRD - Redeem code to claim 250K Cash
- Peodiz - Redeem code to claim 100K Cash
Expired codes
- NewDragon
- Brachio
- 150KLIKES
- 200MVISITS
- 300KFAV
- UpdateGem
- 20MVisit
- 22kLike
- 23kLike
- 26kLikes
- 35MVisit
- 45KLIKES
- 45MVISIT
- 50KLIKES
- 60MVISITS
- 70KLIKES
- 80MVISITS
- 90KFavorites
- 100KFAV
- BeckComeBack
- BestEvil
- Makalov
- Merry Christmas
- MIUMA
- OpOp
- Peerapat
- QuakeQuake
- Shadow
- Snow
- String
- TanTaiGaming
- Threeramate
How to redeem King Legacy codes?
- Open the game and head to the menu on the top left side of the screen
- Wait for a new section to pop up which will ask you to enter the code
- Copy one of the active King Legacy codes above
- Paste it inside the box and tap on confirm
- Enjoy your rewards!