PUBG MOBILE seems to find itself at the forefront of the mobile gaming industry quite often. After the Next Star Content Creator Program to empower content creators, PUBG MOBILE is now collaborating with international celebrities and more than 70 influencers for the 2021 Team Up Challenge.

Spanning six different regions of the world, each celebrity-backed team will take part in the ultimate challenge, to determine who the ultimate champion is. The entire tournament is set to feature a quantum of rewards for participants as well as viewers.

Regional matches kick off from 20th August and will take place until 28th August. The finals will then be held on August 29th. Check out this list of celebrities who have been elected to be honorary captains for their respective regions:

Team LATAM- Brazilian singer and DJ of the hit song “Trava Trava” Lia Clark

Team LATAM- Club América pro footballer Miguel Layún

Team Southeast Asia- “Sri Asih”’s Indonesian actress, Pevita Pearce

Team Southeast Asia- Tongtong Kitsakorn, a Thai actor

Team Europe- Lithuanian singer and composer, Rasa Kaušiute

Team Europe- Singer, songwriter, and TV personality, Hadise

Team South Asia- The fastest bowler in the history of cricket, Pakistan’s Shoaib Akhtar

Team South Asia- Captain of Bangladesh’s national cricket team, Tamim Iqbal

Team Middle East- Mohamed Henedy, Egyptian comedian, and star of “Esma'eleya Rayeh Gaii” and “Sa'ede Fel Gam'a Al Amrekya”

Some of the popular mobile gaming influencers who are part of the Team Up Challenge are Panda, Powerbang, Wynnsanity and Antrax.

The matches will be streamed for viewers on PUBG Mobile’s official YouTube channel. Participate in the lucky draw and you may just win some in-game rewards.

You can also support your favourite teams by purchasing UC for your team by completing daily quests. The points will decide which team goes to the final so be sure to help your favourite team! Players can also earn the Black Leather Set by collecting points.

You can also vote for players for a variety of awards by visiting the official site.

Download PUBG Mobile now and support your favourite team on the iOS App Store and Google Play Store.

