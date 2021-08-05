A couple of days back, Nexon opened pre-registration for KonoSuba: Fantastic Days, and we even covered a story about it. Little did we know that the game will be launching so soon. Today the developers have announced that KonoSuba: Fantastic Days will be launched globally on August 19th.

KonoSuba: Fantastic Days release

KonoSuba: Fantastic Days is a free-to-play mobile RPG game. The game was released in Japan quite a while back and has gained massive popularity in the country. Nexon's next obvious step was to launch the game for the global audience, which is what they are doing.

Nexon opened pre-registration for the game at the start of July 2021. This character-collection RPG has reached over one million pre-registrations in less than a month, which tells us how eagerly the fans are waiting for the game to arrive on Android and iOS worldwide.

Nexon America will launch KonoSuba: Fantastic Days globally on August 19th. The game will be made available on both Android and iOS devices on the same date. A showcase event has also been scheduled for the launch, which will be aired live on Youtube and feature famous anime internet personalities, exclusive content, tips for new players, and more.

Pre-Registration giveaway

Both Android and iOS Players can pre-register for KonoSuba: Fantastic Days on the game's official website . By pre-registering for the title, players will be automatically entered into a limited-time giveaway. And will have a chance to win Razer Hammerhead True Wireless Earbuds and Megumin or Aqua Figurines.

The winners of the giveaway will be announced on the game's official Twitter handle, so make sure to give them a follow. So that if your name pop-ups, you are ready to claim your reward.

You can also Pre-Resister for KonoSuba: Fantastic Days via Google Play.

About KonoSuba: Fantastic Days

KonoSuba: Fantastic Days is a free-to-play mobile RPG game based on the popular comedy anime series 'KonoSuba: Fantastic Days' airing on Crunchyroll and HBO Max. The game features fan-favourite characters - Aqua, Megumin, Kazuma Sato, and Darkness.