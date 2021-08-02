A new update for Play Together has arrived. HAEGIN’s v1.21.0 update for the game introduces a lot of new content and features that will make the game much more engaging than it already is.

But before we get into the update, Play Together has reached a new milestone. It has successfully reached 10 million downloads and one million daily active users! That is an amazing feat and big kudos to the developers for constantly expanding this game with new events and gameplay mechanics.

The primary improvements in this update are the “Camera” and “Pet Care”. The new camera feature can be used to capture and share the memories you make while playing with all your friends. The Pet Care system will allow you to take care of your little companions and the companions of your friends who are all stationed in the Pet Fence.

Being added with these features are more upgrades to enhance your experience while you play. Slides and Trampolines now have interactive features. So, have fun bouncing and sliding around with your new fun furniture!

For some more socializing, you can now send and receive “Hearts” through the menu option “Nearby Players”. Another emoticon called “Dice” has been added to provide some more enjoyment while you’re relaxing with your friends.

HAEGIN is also supporting content creators worldwide through the launch of the Partner Program. Content creators can apply for this program via the official community or from the in-game creator highlight section “Play TV”. The selected partners will be announced in batches, the first of which will be released on the 27th of August.

To apply for the program, there are some criteria to meet. The creator must upload at least one video of Play Together or livestream for at least three hours per week. These players will also be provided with in-game currency and coupons that they can use for viewer events. Content creators will have their channel promoted on “Play TV” as well.

Download Play Together for free on the iOS App Store and Google Play Store.

