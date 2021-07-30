The congruence is complete as The King of Fighters ALL STARS has teamed up with Dead or Alive 6 for an epic collaboration! The crossover of the characters from Dead or Alive 6 in The King of Fighters ALL STARS is already underway and will run until 19th August. Battle through the event and you'll have a chance to win fighters like Kasumi, Nyontengu, Marie Rose, and Honoka.

The crossover arrives in time to celebrate the game’s third anniversary and there are a whole lot of rewards to be won. Win SS Honoka right off the bat by summoning fighters in the Carnival event whilst SS Marie Rose can be earned by clearing particular in-game missions. Finally, to obtain SS Kasumi and SS Nyotengu, you will have to wait for specific dates. These two ladies can be won from 29th July and 5th August respectively.

From July 29th, players have the opportunity to collect the different swimsuit versions of characters like Angel of Paradise Nyotengu and Angel of Paradise Marie Rose. However, for the different swimsuit versions of Angel of Paradise Kasumi and Angel of Paradise Honoka you’ll have to wait till 5th August.

Besides winning your favourite characters from Dead or Alive 6 in The King of Fighters ALL STARS, Netmarble has also introduced many new activities for all players to enjoy.

Beach of Paradise- This is a new dungeon and when you use the Dead or Alive 6 characters to clear it, you can earn extra rubies and levels

Advent Dungeon- Kusumi's from Dead or Alive 6 and King of Fighters are the bosses here which you will need to beat for Dead or Alive 6 option cards and Imprint stones

Download The King of Fighters ALL STARS for free on the iOS App Store and the Google Play Store.

