Summoners War: Lost Centuria is celebrating its 100th Day Anniversary on August 6 with tons of in-game events, including a Summer Vacation bonanza and a True or False Quiz (pre-event). Com2uS’ popular real-time strategy PvP game is also launching its Season 4 update with Pick & Ban features added to the Goodwill Contest as well as two new Monsters Scarab and Belladeon.

The True or False Quiz for Summoners War: Lost Centuria lets players obtain lots of special gifts simply by answering questions related to the game. Test your Summoners War trivia knowledge for 10 days and exchange tickets won with awesome gifts - Mystical Books and Skill Stone Summon Tickets included.

As for the Summer Vacation Event running until August 5, players will be able to complete daily missions to collect unique swim tubes and exchange them for Mana Stones, Mystical Dust, and even Legendary Cards. This comes on top of the daily login bonuses which will give away 100 Mystical Books to those who log in until August 8. To top it all off, the Invite Friend event lets players invite their best buds to join in on the in-game festivities and get a chance to win an iPad Pro 11, Nintendo Switch Lite, and so much more.

Summoners War: Lost Centuria is available to download on the App Store and on Google Play. It’s a free-to-play game with in-app purchases. To know more about all of the exciting additions to the game this season, check out the embedded trailer above for all the juicy deets. Oh, and by the way, if you’re eager to be the best of the best, why not have a look at our Lost Centuria tier list to find out which characters you should aim for?

