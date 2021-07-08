Updated on: July 9th- Checked the tier list, adjusted some heroes

Given that this game is one of the most highly anticipated in the mobile gacha space, it only makes sense for us to put together a Summoners War: Lost Centuria Tier List and offer it to the gaming gods of RNG. While characters in this card PvP hail from Summoners War: Sky Arena fame, not all skills are exactly alike - find out which units still top the charts, which have been nerfed, and which to reroll for below.

How to reroll characters right from the get-go

Unlike other gacha RPGs Summoners War: Lost Centuria doesn’t exactly give you the convenience of rerolling for the first ten pulls right off the bat. Luckily, it’s fairly easy to breeze through the tutorials and collect your first 2,700 gems - the important thing is that you first log in as a guest, so that if you don’t get the characters you want (aim for at least one Legendary unit), then you can start over.

To Reroll Lost Centuria characters, go to your Settings menu and tap “Sync Account”. Log out, then sign in with your Gmail account on Google Play (you can have many dummy Gmail accounts if you’ve got the patience). We’ll pick the top three units for each category in this list, and hopefully, you’ll nab the best of the best. Fingers crossed!

What are some of the best units in Lost Centuria?

For your attackers, you’ll definitely want to reroll for, as Eternal Flame can deal devastating damage to opponents based on Max HP. It also Ignores Defense, and can be transferred to another target once if the first target dies or cancels the effect. She is at the top of the Lost Centuria tier list for a reason!

Nicki’s Teddy Spell deals continuous damage to the backline, so if your opponent is keeping their squishier party mates back there, they won’t stand a chance.

Aside from these few picks, there's also Ragdoll. Ragdoll has always been a franchise favourite, but if you can’t catch a break with your summons, Lapis is a pretty safe bet. She’s a free character rewarded to you after the tutorial, and her Shield absorbs damage to give you more survivability out there.

Obviously, Rakan’s Immunity and ATK Up II on himself lands him the top spot here; plus, he deals damage in proportion to Max HP. On the other hand, Woosa’s big HP pool is put to good use with the Shield he casts on all allies based on Max HP as well.

For me, Jeanne makes for a good tanker too, especially since she's got a Passive Skill called Prayer of Protection - this handy trick makes the ally with the lowest HP Invincible and reduces incoming damage for allies in the line with Alleviate. I've actually seen a match where a player won with Jeanne alone against 8 characters - talk about holding her own!

Now that should give you a clear idea of why some units will be top-tier, while others will fall off. So, let's take a look at the Lost Centuria tier list then, shall we?

Original list by Catherine Ng Dellosa, updated by Pocket Gamer Staff.

