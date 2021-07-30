Ni No Kuni: Cross Worlds has launched in Japan, Taiwan and Korea. But if you are looking to play it from other parts of the globe, this article will tell you the right steps to download and play the game.

The game was released on June 10th for the above three regions. Players who belong to those three regions can download the game from official as well as third-party stores. There’s no requirement of pre-registration to download the game.

Check out the rest of the upcoming mobile games that we are eagerly anticipating!

In this article, we will outline the simple steps involved in downloading Ni No Kuni: Cross Worlds through Play Store and TapTap for Android. These steps are only valid for Android devices as the iOS version needs a verified App Store account to launch the game.

How to download Ni No Kuni: Cross Worlds from Play Store?

Before we proceed to download the game from the Play Store, we would need a VPN that has Japan’s server

We recommend using Super VPN as it is fast and reliable

Launch Super VPN and select Japan from the dropdown menu

Head to the Settings of your phone and clear the cache of Google Play Store

After you’re done clearing the cache, open the Google Play Store and search for the game

Ni no Kuni: Cross Worlds will appear in the search results and you can proceed to download the game

Follow the instructions to download the game without any hassle.

Remember not to browse Google Play for a longer period, as it tends to freeze while using a VPN.

How to download Ni No Kuni: Cross Worlds using TapTap?

Launch TapTap and head to the Ni No Kuni: Cross Worlds page

Select any of the regions that are available and proceed to download

Make sure the region you’re downloading the game from is readily available on the VPN app

Wait for the download to complete and launch the game by turning on the VPN

This one is the best and easiest way to download the game as it doesn’t require a VPN. However, you will have to one eventually as there are no servers in other regions except Japan, Taiwan and Korea.

Can I switch off the VPN after logging in to the game?

How to change the language to English in Ni No Kuni: Cross Worlds?

After logging in or while playing the game, you cannot turn off the VPN as it would fail to receive and send data to the server. If you do the game will lag and eventually restart. By doing this you might lose all your in-game progress.It will be tough to play the game in a language you’re not familiar with, so it's understandable you would want to change the in-game language to English. But, unfortunately, there are currently no methods to change the language of the game.

A way to change the language used to exist but it was soon discovered by the developers who promptly removed the option. However, it still works sometimes and you can definitely give it a try to see if you’re lucky enough to change the language. To find the steps to do it, you can head to this post on Reddit by clicking here.