If you want to progress at a steady rate and beautify every single hotel room, then let's not waste another second and check out all the best Hotel Empire Tycoon tips to get your very own hotel up and running!

Simulators and management games could get boring after a while, especially if the progress is not going as smoothly as you might expect. That's not the case with Hotel Empire Tycoon though, which is one such management game where you're tasked to expand a hotel and make it successful.

You've got all kinds of tasks depending on you, from staff members and their daily wages to buying enough supplies and upgrading them in order to make the hotel successful and raise it from 1 star all the way up to 5 stars. We've played the game quite a lot and gathered a bunch of Hotel Empire Tycoon tips and cheats to help you keep track of your expenditure and help you understand how to better manage your staff.