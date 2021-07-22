Are you playing the famous RPG Game of Sultans, and find yourself tired of buying IAPs? To help you, we are here with several Game of Sultans gift codes that might stop you from needing to make regular purchases. Upon redemption, these codes let you grab rare items for free.

Game of Sultans is a free-to-play RPG by Mechanist Internet that lets you dive into the world of the ancient Ottoman Empire. While playing the game, you will come across multiple companions who will help you throughout your journey.

At the start of the game, you will take on the role of an Emperor and rule your kingdom. To secure your empire, build castles and develop relationships with other emperors who will provide backup during the war. However, the game offers an experience that's more than just managing your kingdom and war.

Recently, the game celebrated its third anniversary with tons of events and rewards. So, if you are thinking of giving this game a try, then this is probably the right time. Apart from this, Game of Sultans is also known for its surprise gifts. If you are lucky enough, then you might receive one.

Now, let’s have a look at the codes and the simple steps you can take to redeem the gift code in no time.

How to redeem Game of Sultans gift codes?

Launch the game and head to the main dashboard

After entering the dashboard, look for the settings tab

Press the Gift or Redeem code tab

Copy one of the gift codes from our list and press the button

If the code is valid, you will receive the gifts instantly

Active Game of Sultans gift codes

GD895kK8EuDF75s0

Y2zVkK8EuR7kuN0

J5x4OSxFhR2OW6c

HxLJZSDxc8LHUi0

s7YIk7XUz4rWvIP

wLirfgjNRWbOaj7

Y8HTpkx0UNl0tve

ByV6Lka3dTG1esA

Dk32XbqBSNTy8qW

Follow the instructions step-by-step to claim the codes without any hassle.

