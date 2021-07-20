Tower of Fantasy, the upcoming MMORPG from publisher Perfect World and developer Hotta Studios, is a stunning open-world experience set in a post-apocalyptic world. It features interactive puzzle elements across a vast, visually pleasing environment built on Unreal Engine 4.

With its fast-paced combat action and very distinct sci-fi vibe, Tower of Fantasy feels like a combination of Genshin Impact and Punishing: Gray Raven. It also seems like the game will be a cross-platform title, as it will officially launch sometime in 2022 on PC, consoles, and mobile. The Closed Beta Test has already wrapped up early this year.

From the gameplay footage released online, it appears that heavy customization is a big thing with this game. Players will be able to personalize their character’s facial profile, hair colour, accessories, height, and outfits, as well as copy the characters of other players. Battles look absolutely incredible, with larger-than-life monsters in real-time action and breathtaking visual effects when it comes to skills and combos. It also appears that there will be certain Quick-Time Events in some major battles.

The characters themselves look very distinct, so it’s likely each will have its own move sets you can maximize in combat as well. Apart from that, the main appeal does seem like the open-world exploration, as you can go on adventures across beautifully rendered backdrops and battle magnificent monsters along the way.

Details are pretty scarce with Tower of Fantasy at the moment, but you can pre-register for the game on TapTap if you’re eager to get a headstart when it officially releases. You can also have a look at the embedded trailer above to get a feel of the game, or join the community of fans over on the official Facebook page to stay updated on all the latest developments.

