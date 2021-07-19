The Seven Deadly Sins: Grand Cross has just added a riveting new story and tons of large-scale content in its latest update titled “Ragnarok”. Netmarble’s massive update to the popular RPG features stunning visuals that the beloved IP is known for, plus breathtaking artwork and a deeply engaging story based on the rich lore of Norse mythology.

The new story content will play out over a total of 24 chapters which will roll out gradually with new updates, adding new Ragnarok heroes, gameplay elements, and other related content. The tale of Ragnarok transpires between the events of “Revival of the Commandments” and “Wrath of the Gods” from the original [The Seven Deadly Sins] anime and will be adapted with fresh changes into an exhilarating new experience for players.

Additional in-game content includes the World Tree Tower, which is a new dungeon where players can farm materials for upgrades. Grimnir's Book, on the other hand, lets players explore the lore of Ragnarok with detailed worldbuilding facts. Meanwhile, new Ragnarok Heroes [SSR] include [Wielder of Gram] Prince Sigurd, [Ragnarok] Lostvayne Meliodas, and [Warrior of Justice] Wanderer Thonar, to name a few. Players can also expect even more eye-pleasing Ragnarok characters to join the game very soon.

In celebration of the latest update, players will receive SSR [Warrior of Justice] Wanderer Thonar as well as a full costume set for SSR [Warrior of Justice] Wanderer Thonar, plus 100 Diamonds to get you started.

Ready to dive into the world of Ragnarok? The Seven Deadly Sins: Grand Cross is available to download on the App Store and on Google Play. It’s a free-to-play game with in-app purchases.

