In Zombie Frontier 4, players require a lot of resources to upgrade weapons and meet recommended standards for a particular level in the campaign. While there is no way to completely avoid grinding, players can make their lives a little easier by using Zombie Frontier 4 Gift Codes.

Zombie Frontier 4 is a newly launched mobile action game published by FT Games. It is the sequel to the much-loved Zombie Frontier series. Like its previous editions, it’s an FPS where you need to infiltrate a city full of zombies. Players have to collect materials, upgrade weapons, and fight against mutated boss zombies to survive. If you are looking for similar articles, take a peek at our Punishing: Gray Raven codes, Cookie Run: Kingdoms code list and many others!

Zombie Frontier 4 Gift Codes

CoolZF42021 - Redeem the code to get 30 Friendship coins. (Expires July 30, 2021)

- Redeem the code to get 30 Friendship coins. (Expires July 30, 2021) JoinUsZF4 - Redeem the code to get 50 Friendship coins.

How to redeem gift codes in Zombie Frontier 4?

Open the game on your device. Click on the profile icon at the top left of the screen. Go to the ‘settings. Now click on the ‘Gift Code’ button. Enter any of the above gift codes. And click on the ‘Exchange button.’

Gift codes are time-bound, so make sure to redeem them as soon as possible. Here is the list of all working Zombie Frontier 4 Gift Codes:If you are new to the game and wondering how you can redeem gift codes in Zombie Frontier 4, don’t worry, we have got you covered. Just follow the steps mentioned below:

That is it. Now the reward from the gift code will be automatically pop up on your screen and will then be added to your in-game account.

Where can you get more?