Well, the results for Marvel Contest of Champions Summoner’s Choice Champion are out! This was a fan-voted event where fans voted choosing who the next Summer Choice Champion would be. And the winner was:

HERCULES!

The son of Zeus, blessed by the Goddess Hera will be joining Marvel Contest of Champions as a playable character who will vanquish his enemies through his insane strength. If you are unfamiliar with the Greek mythos and don’t know who Hercules is, then we have you covered.

His in-game description reads:

"Born in Ancient Greece, Hercules is a demigod born to Zeus – the king of Olympian Gods – and Alcmena, a woman of Thebes. As an infant Hercules was cared for by his stepmother Hera, Queen of the Olympian Gods, and bestowed with her blessings. These blessings further elevated his demigod physiology to near Godlike heights, providing him with immense strength, stamina, immortality, and near invulnerability."

A demigod like Hercules can’t be made in a single day. The developers over at Kabam spent a lot of time perfecting the son of Zeus and you can check all of that out on their YouTube channel.

As for the character in-game, Hercules is a powerhouse. This demigod has a thing for flexing his abilities. His fighting style is essentially performing Feats of Strength. And playing this way is clearly beneficial because Hercules gets more and more powerful with each Feat he completes. He gets a huge bump in base damage and this carries on throughout the quest. Hercules is essentially evolving through the quest, becoming stronger every time you obliterate your enemies.

However, even a demigod has his weaknesses. Be wary of opponents who gain power time. These will oppose the aggressive nature of Hercules and cause it to backfire. Opponents who have physical resistance or can nullify Precision and Cruelty will decrease Hercules’ damage output. So, keep that in mind and be 100% AGGRESSIVE!

Check out a detailed description of Hercules on the official website.

