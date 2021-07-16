Teamfight Tactics is one of the many competitive games made by gaming juggernaut Riot Games. It's a more strategic experience as opposed to games like League of Legends and Valorant which are more reliant on pure action and in-game decision making.

In fact, the game, in some ways, plays a bit like Clash Royale, for which we have a tier list of the best cards. You have different cards you can use, each with its own skills and abilities. You place the characters down onto a board and watch the fight to see the outcome and see who comes out on top.

Choosing the best cards is obviously key to your success. We'll be giving you a few tips on how to tackle each match, especially early on. For the most part, it can be pretty straightforward but, it has its moments where it may seem confusing. Don't worry though, as, with most games, you'll get accustomed to it in no time.

Want more? Check out our 14 other Teamfight Tactics tips, guides and walkthroughs!