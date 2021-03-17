1
Spell cards
Spells have always been polarizing in Clash Royale. Losing because your opponent did nothing but spam spells cards to your tower can be annoying, to put it lightly. Throughout the game's history, spells' tower damage has been nerfed significantly. And some spells like earthquake needed a separate nerf, and they're still strong in the game.
Still, they're part of the game, so upgrading the best spells will help you a long way on battles in the arena.
S Tier Spells
Eathquake
Fireball
Poison
The Log
Tornado
A Tier Spells
Zap
Giant Snowball
Barbarian Barrel
Arrows
Royal Delivery
Rocket
B Tier Spells
Lightning
Freeze
C Tier Spells
Rage
Clone
D Tier Spells
Mirror
Win Conditions
Talking about win conditions can be confusing, especially because players don’t often agree on what a win condition is. However, for simplicity’s sake, we’ll rank them based on what we think and what Royale API considers a win condition.
S Tier Win Conditions
Balloon
Wall Breakers
Miner
Royal Giant
A Tier Win Conditions
Electro Giant
Mortar
Hog Rider
Graveyard
Lava Hound
Elixir Golem
Golem
Goblin Giant
B Tier Win Conditions
X-Bow
Sparky
Skeleton Barrel
Ram Rider
Giant
C Tier Win Conditions
Goblin Barrel
Battle Ram
D Tier Win Conditions
Three Musketeers
Air Troops
One thing’s for sure. If you don’t have anything to battle against them, you’re going to lose. Whether it is the always viable Baby Dragon or the sometimes annoying bats, you need to have something in your Deck to counter these air cards.
S Tier Air Troops
Bats
Baby Dragon
A Tier Air Troops
Flying Machine
Skeleton Dragon
Mega Minion
Electro Dragon
B Tier Air Troops
Inferno Dragon
Minions
C Tier Air Troops
Minion Horde
Buildings
There are many types of buildings in the game, and some of them are bad for the sake of the game. Others are in desperate need of attention from Supercell—I’m looking at you, furnace.
S Tier Buildings
Bomb Tower
A Tier Buildings
Goblin Cage
Tesla
B Tier Buildings
Tombstone
Inferno Tower
C Tier Buildings
Goblin Hut
Elixir Collector
Barbarian Hut
D Tier Buildings
Cannon
Furnace
Troops
Last but not least, ground units, which is almost every card in the game. We'll mention every card that's left on the list. From the powerful Knight to the forgotten Fire Spirits, these are all the troops left ranked.
S Tier Troops
Knight
Electro Spirit
Fisherman
Ice Golem
A Tier Troops
Bandit
Dark Prince
Skeletons
P.E.K.K.A
Mega Knight
Lumberjack
Ice Spirit
B Tier Troops
Prince
Giant Skeleton
Royale Ghost
Goblins
Goblin Gang
Royal Recruits
Mini P.E.K.K.A
Valkyrie
Barbarians
Battle Healer
C Tier Troops
Elite Barbarians
Rascals
Night Witch
Heal Spirit
D Tier Troops
Skeleton Army
Guards
Fire Spirits