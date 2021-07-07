In case you missed it, The Legend of Neverland officially launched at the very beginning of July, with tons of special welcome gifts and upgrades for Adventurers. Players can explore Cabala World in this vibrant mobile RPG from GameArk Global, with a 7-day login bonus that’ll reward new players with a Battle Academy Costume Set.

The Legend of Neverland features a vast and vivid world just waiting to be explored, with multiple classes and free switching so players can check to see which playstyle suits them best at no cost. You can take your pick from the Swordsman, Ranger, Scholar, and Craftsman classes, each with unique skill trees to help you on your journey. The real-time combat system is fast-paced, action-packed, and beautifully rendered - in fact, there have been plenty of comparisons with Genshin Impact due to similarities in the aesthetics.

If you ever get tired of battling, you can unwind by catching insects, mining, cooking, and fishing. The open-world title also lets you build and design your very own home, where you can upgrade decors and plant veggies to level up your Home EXP. Go ahead and take a peek at the home designing footage in the official clip embedded above to get a feel of the gameplay.

To celebrate the recent launch of the game, The Legend of Neverland is currently running a 14-day login plan for awesome rewards, as well as a First Recharge gift pack where you can nab a Mythical Flower Fairy - Candock and Mount - Lightning Fox. The game is available to download on the App Store and on Google Play as a free-to-play game with in-app purchases, and you can check out the official website to know more about the latest updates.

