Swagger
This is by far the most obvious thing you can buy with Diamonds in Garena Free Fire. Even the starting gear in Free Fire is pretty solid, but eventually, you will want a change. And in my honest opinion, Free Fire has some best clothing styles in any shooting game.
From hip hop apparel to all-out costumes and everything in between, the selection is solid. Plus, they continue to update the store with new gear. There are silly options too if you're feeling humorous too. Some items can be a bit pricey, but it just depends on what it is.
Some simple, yet stylish shirts could run you 50 to 100 Diamonds. More premium style apparel, or items that are part of an outfit, can cost a bit more. But, even just starting out with some of the affordable gear will have you running and shooting in style. You definitely don't need to go big right off the bat. After all, it's just for the looks, right?
Luck Royale
Diamonds in Garena Free FIre have more than one way to be used, as we mentioned. One of these special ways is by playing Lucky Royale. This is a spin the wheel type of mode that allows you to unlock numerous rewards for use in-game.
This includes costumes, emotes, weapon skins, and more. The cost of diamonds goes up after each spin, but, if you have a little over 100, you should be able to get in three, maybe even four spins. This will give you a better chance to score some cool prizes.
Keep an eye out for updates too as they have some new prizes pretty regularly. It's a fun way to get some speciality items to really make you stand out on the battlefield. You're not going to score amazing things every time, but, after a few spins, there's a solid chance. It really just all depends on what you're looking for.
Crates
One of the more affordable items you can purchase with Diamonds in Garena Free Fire is crates. These little boxes can unlock some neat items. Mostly, it's smaller things, but nonetheless, cool additions to your inventory.
Who knows, you may unlock some items to help level up your favourite character. Some crates do cost more than others, but even then, they still should be under 100 Diamonds. And for the record, there is a free crate that you get every day in the "Daily Reward" section of the store. Here, you'll earn coins, the other currency of Free Fire.
But, be sure to keep an eye out for more crates. Sometimes, you'll see some new ones in there. If not, then try your luck with some of the current ones that are available. For the price, you can't beat it, and you never know if you'll strike gold on something.
