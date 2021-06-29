Call of Duty Mobile’s new season is now available on iOS and Android, bringing with it a whole bunch of new content for players to enjoy.

This season for Call of Duty Mobile is called In Deep Water, and features maps and cosmetic items all themed around water and aquatic warfare. It comes with a new Battle Pass, maps, weapons, operators, game modes and more. Of course, there are also new CoD Mobile redeem codes that you can use!

Purchasing the Battle Pass gives you access to new ocean-ready playable operators, such as the Rorke – Man Hunter and Roze Foreshadow Operator Skins, as well as other items like weapons, weapon blueprints, calling cards, charms, and CoD points.

If you’d prefer just the free version of the Battle Pass, Activision is also giving you a few free items to obtain. At Tier 14 you can grab the K9 Unit Operator Skill whereas reaching Tier 21 rewards you with the CR-56 AMAX weapon.

On the other hand, Call of Duty Mobile is also getting a few additional maps and game modes during Season 5. You can now play on Suldal Harbor, Aniyah Incursion and Docks, which each make their way over from CoD Modern Warfare and are available in game modes of all different sizes for Gunfight, 5v5 and 10v10.

Cranked: Confirmed and Ground Mission are also making an appearance this season, as well as a new event called Sea of Steel which is themed around naval combat.

You can download Call of Duty Mobile now and access the In Deep Water season from the iOS App Store and the Google Play for Android store, where it is a free to play title with adverts and in-app purchases.

Want more? Check out our 41 other Call of Duty Mobile (2019) news stories!