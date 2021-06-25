Activision has announced the next season of Call of Duty Mobile, called In Deep Water, launches on 28th June. The new season will be available to players on both iOS and Android devices.

As the name of the season implies, the new season for Call of Duty Mobile is aquatic-themed. It features three new maps, each one that first appeared in 2019’s Call of Duty Modern Warfare: Suldal Harbor, Aniyah Incursion, and Docks. These maps are used for a variety of different team games, including 5v5, 10v10, and Gunfight.

???? Season 5: In Deep Water

????? Lower your anchors and get ready to dive into the new season! ???? More intel here ???? https://t.co/yzpP0kkhHU ???? New season is deploying to #CODMobile early next week, but check in-game now for the return of a legend ????! pic.twitter.com/FKRwPCC6Kc — Call of Duty: Mobile (@PlayCODMobile) June 25, 2021

The In Deep Water Battle Pass is also here too, which features a host of new ocean-ready Operators, a new functional weapon, Weapon Blueprints, Calling Cards, Charms, Call of Duty Points, and more.

The Battle Pass is a premium rewards system that includes the Rorke – Man Hunter and Roze – Foreshadow Operator Skins as well as a bunch of Weapon Blueprints. But it also includes a few free options too, such as the new K9 Unit Operator Skill which is unlocked at Tier 14 and the CR-56 AMAX functional weapon at Tier 21.

New multiplayer modes coming to Call of Duty Mobile include Cranked: Confirmed and Ground Mission, as well as a new themed event called Sea of Steel which is themed all around naval combat.

Call of Duty Mobile is available now from the iOS App Store and the Google Play for Android store. Season 5’s In Deep Water update will be available next week on 28th June.

