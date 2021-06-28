Updated on: June 28, 2021 - Added new Blox Fruits codes

Blox Fruits is all about becoming an expert swordsman and training every day to ensure your survival in the Roblox environment along with collecting in-game fruits. While grinding through the game you will encounter powerful bosses or you can embark on a journey to find hidden treasures by sailing across the oceans.

This version of Roblox features fruits that include Bomb, Spike, Chop, Spring, Smoke, Flame, Ice, Sand, Dark, Light, Magma, Rubber, Quake, Human Buddha, Barrier String, Bird Phoenix, Rumble, Paw, Gravity, Dough, Control, and Dragon.

It is worth keeping in mind that the fruits spawn every hour in multiple places across the map. You can also buy extra fruits from the dealer as well. He will restock his shop every 4 hours.

What are Blox Fruits Codes?

How to redeem Blox Fruits codes?

Log into the game and wait for the game to load up all its in-game resources

After that, locate the Twitter symbol at the top right corner of the screen

Once you’ve located it, simply tap the button and enter any one of the codes

After you are done entering the code, press the button to claim your rewards

Like any other Roblox codes, Blox Fruits codes also offer players a bunch of free items, EXP boosts and other kinds of fun stuff. Usually, these codes are released by the original developer.The only way to redeem the Blox Fruits codes is in-game. The steps you need to take are:

Here is our collection, consisting of active and expired codes alongside the rewards they provide.

Active Blox Fruits codes

SUB2GAMERROBOT_EXP1 - 30 min 2x XP Boost

- 30 min 2x XP Boost SUB2GAMERROBOT_RESET1 - Star reset

- Star reset THEGREATACE - Exp Boost

- Exp Boost Axiore - 15 min x2 XP Boost

- 15 min x2 XP Boost TantaiGaming - 15 min of x2 Exp

- 15 min of x2 Exp Fudd10 - 1 B$

- 1 B$ STRAWHATMAINE - 15 min of x2 Exp

- 15 min of x2 Exp UPD14 – 2 hours of 2x Exp

– 2 hours of 2x Exp Sub2OfficialNoobie – 20 Minutes of 2x Experience

– 20 Minutes of 2x Experience BIGNEWS – in-game title

– in-game title SUB2UNCLEKIZARU - Stat Reset

- Stat Reset SUB2NOOBMASTER123 - Exp Boost

- Exp Boost Sub2Daigrock - 15 min x2 XP Boost

Expired

POINTSRESET – point reset

XMASRESET – Stat reset

XMASEXP – 2x Exp

1BILLION – 2 hours of 2x Exp

ShutDownFix2 – 40 Minutes of 2x Experience

100M - 2x XP Boost

UPDATE11 - Exp Boost

CONTROL - 15 min x2 XP Boost

UPDATE10 - Stat Refund

How to get more Blox Fruits codes?

The best and the simplest way to grab more codes for Blox Fruits is by following the official Twitter account of the game. There is also a Discord server for the game that also releases some codes periodically. And don't forget to keep checking out this page as we will constantly update it with new and active codes.

