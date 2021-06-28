Updated on: June 28, 2021 - Added new Sword Master Story codes

On the lookout for coupon codes for Sword Master Story to grab those Rubis? We all know that they stay valid for a very limited time, so here we have got you covered with all active coupon codes and we will endeavour to update the list regularly.

If you're unfamiliar with the game, Sword Master Story, developed by Super Planet is a hit Hack n Slash RPG title where you play as the only Sword Master in the entire world. The developers claim that the RPG is a bit different to others in the genre as the game’s story evolves and makes each chapter more interesting than the last.

We have Art of Conquest codes, Disgaea RPG codes and many others, just search the other games you are playing at the moment, and it's likely we are covering them too!

Starting from the adventurous stories, huge collection of RPG characters and content, balanced growth equipment and the guild system, the game maintains a perfect and unique balance.

What are Sword Master Story Coupon codes?

How to redeem the coupon codes of Sword Master Story step by step?

Start the game and locate the menu that’s on the top right corner of the screen.

After you are inside the menu, search for the coupon codes tab.

Copy a code from our list below and paste it into the box.

Hit the claim button to grab the rewards.

Active Sword Master Story coupons

TGIFSPLANET - 700 Ruby

- 700 Ruby MAIN0618TEN - 300 Ruby

- 300 Ruby JUNEFEATURE - 500 Ruby

- 500 Ruby SUPERFRIDAY - 700 Ruby

- 700 Ruby BUNNYBUNNY - 300 Ruby

- 300 Ruby ROSIEPACK - 700 Stamina

- 700 Stamina ROSIE0615 - 700 Ruby

- 700 Ruby THECHESTHERO

SCARYFACE - 300 Ruby

- 300 Ruby HERETHEYARE - 700 Ruby

- 700 Ruby THANKU35 - 450 Ruby

- 450 Ruby JUNE2BQUIZ - 300 Ruby

- 300 Ruby swordmaster - Gift Box

Expired

MASTERGIFT -500 Ruby

THE BEST - 450 Ruby

SMSHALFANNI

IAMARES

RUNRUN

LETSGO

MAINTEN0405

PETANDANGEL

APRIL4

FOOL1

BYELABYRINTH

HAPPYATHENA

COMETOEHT

WELOVERPG

EHT1STBDAY

PIXELGAME

GOX5TIME

EHTBIGUPDATE

APPLEVIETNAM

ODINNEWi

XINCAMON

SCARLET

swordmaster

GIFTFORYOU

MOONMOON

WHOWHOBG

GRATEFUL16

WOW16000

GO20000

YES14000

CAINCOSTUME

STRONG

VALENTINES

WISHULUCK

LUNAR2021

THXAGAINi

LUNARNEWYEAR

LUNARSWORD

NEWCOSTUME

HELLO2021

APPLEMAIN

FIVE555

GOUPDATE

ILOVERUBY

The developers of the game giveaway a few Sword Master Story coupon codes periodically that contain the exclusive rubies. These rubies can be used for various in-game items, acting as the currency you will be using in Sword Master Story.

Where to get more Sword Master Story coupon codes?

Like most other codes, Sword Master Story coupon codes are officially distributed by the developers. The best way to find them is by visiting the official social handles for the game. That includes Twitter and Facebook . Or if you are looking for the easiest way around, keep visiting this page as we will update our list as soon as any new Sword Master Story coupon codes are released.

Want more? Check out our growing collection of SwordMaster Story articles!