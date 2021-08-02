: August 2nd 2021 - Checked for new Rocket League codes

Today, we will share and guide you through the process of how to redeem the exclusive Rocket League codes. So without any delay, let us take a look at the codes and various steps to redeem them.

Rocket League is an award-winning vehicular soccer game by Psyonix. Initially, the game was released for Xbox and Windows but was later ported over to Switch and Xbox. It is all about manoeuvring your rocket-powered car around the pitch whilst carrying the ball to the goal area of the opponent.

Rocket League’s popularity soared after the publisher announced it would become a free-to-play title. With tons of customization options and decorative items, players can design the cars in whatever way they want.

To bring even more choice to this customization feature, the developers give away several cosmetic codes every so often.

What are Rocket League codes?

Rocket League codes come straight from the official developers of the game and grant you special in-game items. The items include multiple cosmetic kinds of stuff, customizable items and lots more. If you want your ride to look stunning while you dribble the ball across the pitch, then you will want to redeem one of the codes to get access to even more wonderful accessory options.

Where or how you can redeem the Rocket League codes?

Jump into the game and head to the Extras section.

Once you have loaded up that menu, look for a tab called Redeem Codes.

That’s it, just simply copy one of the codes from the list below and paste it in there.

After you are done pasting just press the button to claim the rewards.

Active Rocket League codes

popcorn: To unlock the Limited Popcorn Rocket Boost.

Expired

rlnitro - Breakout: Nitro Circus decal and Antenna.

bekind - VCR Limited Topper.

couchpotato - Couch Potato Limited Player Title.

Rlbirthday - Two WWE banners, antennas, and wheels.

SARPBC - SARPBC logo, song, car, and Moai Antenna.

Shazam - Shazam Limited Decal and Shazam Limited Wheels.

Truffleshuffle - Octane: The Goonies Limited Decal.

Wrestlemania - WWE banners, antennas, and wheels.

WWE18 - WWE banners, antennas, and wheels.

wwedads - WWE banners, antennas, and wheels.

Theare pretty straightforward. Follow these easy steps listed below to claim the rewards instantly.

Where to get more Rocket League codes?

Rick and Morty in Rocket League

On the lookout for more codes? Make sure to bookmark us as we will endeavour to update this page daily with new codes. Also, you can visit the official Facebook and Twitter pages for the game where there might be a chance you claim some exclusively if you're lucky enough.If you're a fan of the 2013 animated sitcom, Rick and Morty and want to enjoy the main characters here in the game, then simply head into the game and look out for the exclusive Rick and Morty customization items that are already available. These items have available since the game celebrated its second anniversary with an update.

Feel free to check our PUBG Mobile redeem codes, Free Fire codes and other similar articles we have to collect some premium gifts and rewards for free!

Original article by Suchit Mohanty, updates by Pocket Gamer Staff.

Want more? Check out our growing collection of Rocket League articles!