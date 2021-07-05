Updated on: July 5th, 2021 - adjusted the tier list

In this article, we will give you a Bloons TD 6 tier list of all the heroes currently available in the game, based on their overall performance in different situations.

The Bloons are back! The latest game of the popular Bloons tower defense series, Bloons TD 6 is available for Android and iOS devices. You will need to come up with a flawless defense, combining monkey towers, upgrades, heroes and abilities before blasting every Bloon that comes your way.

Gameplay

The goal in Bloons TD 6 is to prevent the Bloons from getting away by reaching the exits. How you do that? Well, you need to build your defenses with a series of monkey towers. As you earn money by popping Bloons, you can then use that money to upgrade your towers or build new ones.

If you are familiar with Bloons TD series, the first thing you’ll notice is that the game uses 3D graphics unlike the older iterations, plus there are new game mechanics such as new Bloons, heroes and upgrades.

Heroes

Heroes are essentially towers with unique attacks and abilities that players can activate. Compared to normal towers, players can only pick one hero (out of the twelve currently available) per game. There are two ways to level them up, either by earning exp or using in-game currency. The maximum level they can reach is 20 and, depending on that level, heroes unlock new abilities.

Without any further ado, let’s get right into the Bloons TD 6 tier list.

Original post by Mihail Katsoris, updated by Pocket Gamer Staff.