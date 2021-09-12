: September 12th, 2021 - updated the Identity V tier list

There are a lot of things to take into consideration when you try to make an Identity V hunters tier list. For example, what kind of game mode are we talking about? There are champions who excel in certain situations but, they lose a lot of what makes them great in a different game mode (I'm talking about you Feaster).

It’s a totally different scenario when you play as a solo hunter in a Rank game, compared to let’s say, Tournament mode, five versus five team play. Synergies, team awareness and so forth, the reasons are obvious so we won’t get too much into it, but you get the idea.

Of course, personal preference comes into play, and how comfortable one is playing the champion. Someone can climb the ladder playing an “off-meta” character if they are THAT good at the specific champion. But, those people are the exception, not the 'rule'. So, if your favourite Identity V hunter didn’t make the list, don’t get mad, we are just trying to be objective here and help out players.

How to check which are the best hunters in Identity V?

You can just check top player's profiles on the leaderboards. You’ll see that most favour certain hunters. You’ll notice a ‘trend’, a ‘meta’. And these are people who understand the game very well, so they don’t pick a character just because. There’s a reason. What reason? Not all champions are equal.

Of course, every server has its own “meta” in a way. For example, you’ll see some champions getting picked a lot more in Asian servers compared to West.

So, with all that being said, we tried to put together a tier list for Identity V hunters, taking into consideration all of the above. How characters perform in different game modes. The ones who can perform great in every game mode will be at the top of our list.

We’ve also taken into consideration the new skill adjustments from the latest patch. Please note that the order within each tier is random and it doesn't mean anything.

Without any further ado, let’s get right into it.

