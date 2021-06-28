Updated on: June 28th, 2021 - Added new codes

In this article, you'll find a list of codes for Art of Conquest and how you can redeem them. So, without any further ado, let's get right into it.

Art of Conquest: Dark Horizon, is a role-playing game (RPG) published by LilithGames and it’s available for Android and iOS devices.

Takedown enemy strongholds and expand your kingdom! Challenge players around the words in real-time battles, slay dragons with your party of legendary heroes and much more.

How to redeem codes in Art of Conquest?

Art of Conquest list of active codes

cjgxhm9uba - Rewards: 60 Linari, 5k Wood, 5k Gold, 10k Soulfire

- Rewards: 60 Linari, 5k Wood, 5k Gold, 10k Soulfire cjsrrw942m - Rewards: 50 Linari, 50 Mithril,10k Soulfire

- Rewards: 50 Linari, 50 Mithril,10k Soulfire cjbech8fpf - Rewards: 60 Linari, 50 Crystal, 50 Mithril, 10k Soulfire

- Rewards: 60 Linari, 50 Crystal, 50 Mithril, 10k Soulfire cjfdxgtxhc

cjpv2z2ycc

cjsv8zyjqt

cjw4vjyrkb

cjbzcvhhbi

byej3e3btg

byn7bp2rvf

by3xndzx8k

by6mk9qc4y : Redeem this code to receive Linari and Crystals

: Redeem this code to receive Linari and Crystals by9sh26h5z : Redeem this code to receive 60 Linari, 50 Mithril, 50 Crystals and 10k Soulfire

: Redeem this code to receive 60 Linari, 50 Mithril, 50 Crystals and 10k Soulfire byarakfzxx : Redeem this code to receive Linari and Crystals

: Redeem this code to receive Linari and Crystals bykhebnxur : Redeem this code to receive Linari and Crystals

: Redeem this code to receive Linari and Crystals bykquy42h9 : Redeem this code to receive Linari and Crystals

: Redeem this code to receive Linari and Crystals byuymw7efg: Redeem this code to receive 30 Linari, 30 Mithril, 30 Crystals and 10k Soulfire

Art of Conquest list of expired codes

3ud3tzxvmm : Redeem this code to receive 60 Linari, 5000 Wood, 5000 Gold and 10k Soulfire

: Redeem this code to receive 60 Linari, 5000 Wood, 5000 Gold and 10k Soulfire aiktzq22mu : Redeem this code to receive Linari and Crystals

: Redeem this code to receive Linari and Crystals acs9zmyvvc : Redeem this code to receive 60 Linari, 50 Mithril, 50 Crystals and 10k Soulfire

: Redeem this code to receive 60 Linari, 50 Mithril, 50 Crystals and 10k Soulfire acpphwzmqg : Redeem this code to receive 60 Linari, 50 Mithril, 50 Crystals and 10k Soulfire

: Redeem this code to receive 60 Linari, 50 Mithril, 50 Crystals and 10k Soulfire acnpdxxhw2 : Redeem this code to receive Linari and Crystals

: Redeem this code to receive Linari and Crystals acmdhti5vr : Redeem this code to receive 30 Linari, 3000 Wood, 3000 Gold and 10k Soulfire

: Redeem this code to receive 30 Linari, 3000 Wood, 3000 Gold and 10k Soulfire ackjffahux : Redeem this code to receive 30 Linari, 3000 Wood, 3000 Gold and 10k Soulfire

: Redeem this code to receive 30 Linari, 3000 Wood, 3000 Gold and 10k Soulfire ac498cyp3d : Redeem this code to receive 60 Linari, 50 Mithril, 50 Crystals and 10k Soulfire

: Redeem this code to receive 60 Linari, 50 Mithril, 50 Crystals and 10k Soulfire ac27qhqg2w : Redeem this code to receive Linari and Crystals

: Redeem this code to receive Linari and Crystals 95n48ijpx2 : Redeem this code to receive 30 Linari, 3000 Wood, 3000 Gold and 30k Soulfire

: Redeem this code to receive 30 Linari, 3000 Wood, 3000 Gold and 30k Soulfire 958rq6zzfa : Redeem this code to receive 30 Linari, 3000 Wood, 3000 Gold and 30k Soulfire

: Redeem this code to receive 30 Linari, 3000 Wood, 3000 Gold and 30k Soulfire 8bzp7538em : Redeem this code to receive 50 Linari and 10k Soulfire

: Redeem this code to receive 50 Linari and 10k Soulfire 8BTNJN5ERP : Redeem this code to receive 50 Linari and 10k Soulfire

: Redeem this code to receive 50 Linari and 10k Soulfire 8bsf6gfzh3 : Redeem this code to receive 30 Linari and 10k Soulfire

: Redeem this code to receive 30 Linari and 10k Soulfire 8BR84KP4QP : Redeem this code to receive 60 Linari and10k Soulfire

: Redeem this code to receive 60 Linari and10k Soulfire 8BJD9ES8BN : Redeem this code to receive 60 Linari and10k Soulfire

: Redeem this code to receive 60 Linari and10k Soulfire 8B8CPRTIA7 : Redeem this code to receive 60 Linari and10k Soulfire

: Redeem this code to receive 60 Linari and10k Soulfire 8b3bu7hv9v : Redeem this code to receive 60 Linari and 10k Soulfire

: Redeem this code to receive 60 Linari and 10k Soulfire 7KZUFQXQHB : Redeem this code to receive 50 Linari and 10k Soulfire

: Redeem this code to receive 50 Linari and 10k Soulfire 7KIEWYRPCK : Redeem this code to receive 50 Linari and 10k Soulfire

: Redeem this code to receive 50 Linari and 10k Soulfire 7k9iud4j8s : Redeem this code to receive 100 Linari, 20 energy potions, 20 mana, 800 crystals, 800 mithril and 800 blood diamonds

: Redeem this code to receive 100 Linari, 20 energy potions, 20 mana, 800 crystals, 800 mithril and 800 blood diamonds 797U4RKNPT : Redeem this code to receive 100 Linari and 10k Soulfire

: Redeem this code to receive 100 Linari and 10k Soulfire 78XJVAIV2D : Redeem this code to receive 50 Linari and10k Soulfire

: Redeem this code to receive 50 Linari and10k Soulfire 78WY3VY5EB : Redeem this code to receive 30 Linari and 10k Soulfire

: Redeem this code to receive 30 Linari and 10k Soulfire 78WKSPFPAN : Redeem this code to receive 60 Linari and 10k Soulfire

: Redeem this code to receive 60 Linari and 10k Soulfire 78TUHDQHTD : Redeem this code to receive 60 Linari and 10k Soulfire

: Redeem this code to receive 60 Linari and 10k Soulfire 78SVPR8K9G : Redeem this code to receive 50 Linari, and 10k Soulfire

: Redeem this code to receive 50 Linari, and 10k Soulfire 78QG875SHC : Redeem this code to receive 30 Linari and 10k Soulfire

: Redeem this code to receive 30 Linari and 10k Soulfire 78GRXAT753 : Redeem this code to receive 60 Linari and 10k Soulfire

: Redeem this code to receive 60 Linari and 10k Soulfire 78fi588x6r : Redeem this code to receive 60 Linari, 5000 Wood, 5000 Gold and 10k Soulfire

: Redeem this code to receive 60 Linari, 5000 Wood, 5000 Gold and 10k Soulfire 78BDTNNK53 : Redeem this code to receive 30 Linari and 10k Soulfire

: Redeem this code to receive 30 Linari and 10k Soulfire 783BU3A8EA : Redeem this code to receive 30 Linari and 10k Soulfire

: Redeem this code to receive 30 Linari and 10k Soulfire 782GCQ9AZ6 : Redeem this code to receive 50 Linari and 10k Soulfire

: Redeem this code to receive 50 Linari and 10k Soulfire 782FSD8ZQ2 : Redeem this code to receive 50 Linari and 10k Soulfire

: Redeem this code to receive 50 Linari and 10k Soulfire 652bizxyxh : Redeem this code to receive 60 Linari, 5000 Wood, 5000 Gold and 10k Soulfire

: Redeem this code to receive 60 Linari, 5000 Wood, 5000 Gold and 10k Soulfire 4rkmcgcqza: Redeem this code to receive 30 Linari and 10k Soulfire

Redeeming the Art of Conquest codes is a very easy process. Just go to the main screen and select your character's profile icon which is on the top left of your screen. From the profile menu, select ‘Options’ and then tap on the ‘Redeem’ button. All you have to do now is simply copy one of the Art of Conquest codes from our list, paste it in the text box and enjoy the free rewards.

Keep in mind, these codes might be active for a limited time. Make sure you redeem them before they expire! Check back on this page regularly as we will update our lists as soon as new Art of Conquest codes are out.