Electronic Arts have announced today that the mobile version of their popular battle royale game, Apex Legends, will begin regional beta testing later this month. Only two regions will be involved in this closed beta test, India and the Philippines, and the game will only be available for Android devices. The news was first spotted by our sister site, Pocketgamer.biz.

The initial beta will include a fairly small pool of players, with only 1000 people from the aforementioned regions being able to participate. However, EA has stated that more locations can get involved as the year progresses, and iOS players will also have a chance to play the game. Naturally, we will be sure to keep you updated as the game soft launches in additional countries.

EA has also unveiled a few important details about Apex Legends Mobile alongside the announcement of the closed beta test. We now know that it will be a specially designed version of the battle royale that will feature optimised controls for touchscreen devices.

The distinction between the two versions also means that there will be no cross-play functionality with the PC and console iteration of Apex Legends like there is with Fortnite. As such, the game will have its own Battle Passes, collectable cosmetics and unlockables.

Discussing the upcoming mobile version, Chad Grenier, Apex Legends game director said: “This is a huge moment for our team. Two years ago, we changed the landscape of the battle royale genre, and now we're aiming to do it again on mobile."

Apex Legends Mobile will be heading for the App Store and Google Play at some stage. It will be a free-to-play game with in-app purchases.

