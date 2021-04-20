EA and Respawn Entertainment's award-winning battle royale, Apex Legends, is going to be arriving on mobile devices at some point over the coming year - that much we've known for a while now. But, we're learning more about Apex Legends Mobile every day, so we've created this resource for you to read through to get up to speed with what could be one of the biggest mobile games of 2021.

We've been talking about Apex Legends Mobile for years now, and while there was originally some fear that the port had been shelved, announcements this February confirmed that it was in the works and we'd be finding out more soon. This is no surprise, EA has made it clear that they're interested in expanding their grip within the mobile market, in fact, in 2020 the CEO, Andrew Wilson, went on record saying "unlike many people in the mobile industry, we've built a very strong and profitable business."

If you've found yourself here then you're probably looking for more information on what changes will be coming to the game, the platforms it will release on and even the release date. Regardless of what you've come here looking for, we've got you covered. Here's everything we know so far about Apex Legends Mobile.

What is Apex Legends Mobile?

Apex Legends Mobile is EA's port of their (incredibly) popular battle royale title Apex Legends. Apex Legends is a free-to-play battle royale game that released on PC, PS4 and Xbox One back in February of 2019, it was recently ported to the Nintendo Switch last month, in March. Apex Legends Mobile will be available on both iOS and Android devices, via the AppStore and Google Play, we're currently waiting on confirmation as to whether they'll come to other Android-based storefronts.

Apex Legends Mobile is expected to follow the same gameplay loop of Apex Legends; players form into small squads of two or three, then deploy - from the air - onto an extremely large island. Players land with no weapons or equipment, and so have to quickly gather materials from the island. They have to be quick though because there are generally around 60 people in each match, and while the island is big, the match is over when only one team remains. Being quick means they also can't be too picky, players will need to learn to adapt to Apex Legends' varied arsenal of weapons and equipment, because you won't necessarily get the equipment you're most used to.

There are a few things that make Apex Legends stand out from the competition. For a start, the game features similar traversal systems to Titanfall - which the same developer created. You'll hop and jet about, giving a massive amount of verticality to combat - not only that but there are also vehicles dotted about for extra chaos.

In addition to this, there's a really handy ping system too, something which allows a very in-depth level of communication without having to use a microphone. Finally, much like hero shooters and MOBAs, Apex Legends doesn't have generic characters, instead, it has its Legends. Each Legend has its own skills and special move, making them into specific characters that lend themselves to certain playstyles.

Apex Legends launched with 8 characters, however, a new Legend has been added to the game with each season, with Season 9 announced, but not yet released.

Will Apex Legends Mobile be the same as Apex Legends?

There are a lot of questions out there about Apex Legends Mobile; will it follow the route of Call of Duty: Mobile and PUBG Mobile; being a separate entity from the core? Or will it, instead, be more like Fortnite or MMOs like V4, where the game will match, and be crossplay with, the other versions of the game?

It's been confirmed that the former is the case, with Respawn Entertainment reportedly working with external partners to deliver the Mobile version. In information released on the 19th of April, EA confirmed that the game would be free-to-play, built from the ground up for mobile, and will not feature cross-play. That said, we're not sure precisely where the differences will be, although there is a regional beta starting in both India and The Philippines later this month - so more details should be clear around then.

What is the Apex Legends Mobile release date?

Well, here's where it gets a bit tricky. As many of you reading will know, a release date on mobile isn't necessarily global, nor is it the end of development. In the case of Apex Legends Mobile release date, all we know for certain is that it's due to launch in this financial year. What that means is that we can expect to see it release on both iOS and Android before April 2022, although signs are pointing to it being over the next handful of months.

The main signs are the small-scale closed, regional betas that are starting up soon. Testing will be taking place on Android in The Philippines and India later this month, at which point we'll lightly not only learn a lot more about the mobile version but we'll possibly see updated, official information from the developers regarding the launch.

As an interesting note, one of the games' closest competitors, PUBG mobile, is unavailable in India at the moment. So, deliberate or not, this is some excellent positioning from EA & Co, putting them in an optimum chance to capture an audience who cannot access either Fortnite or PUBG Mobile on the two major app stores. Phew.

How to download and install an Apex Legends Mobile APK

While we wait on the official Apex Legends Mobile release date, you might find yourself searching for an APK of the game. After all, it will soon be available in multiple regions - so it'd be reasonable to assume that one exists on the internet.

The answer to this question is both yes and no. Whilst you'll be able to download an Apex Legends Mobile APK from the likes of APKPure, you won't be able to play the game since the servers are likely to be utterly region-locked, and as the beta is closed there will likely be some degree of account management being performed by EA. If you do somehow get around those hurdles then you might still suffer from latency and lag issues due to the high chance that Google will be deploying regional servers without any expectation to handle multinational combatants.

Will Apex Legends Mobile be free-to-play and feature regular updates?

Based on the fact that Apex Legends itself was free-to-play, and that the developers have gone on record saying that it will be free-to-play, it's safe to assume that it will be. What might interest you is that it is likely to follow the battle-pass led 'Season' structure of the core game. Each season brings new legends, and new limited-time modes of play, but players can also grab a Battle Pass, which will give players content as they continue to play the game.

The Battle Pass is reasonably priced and is a concept that will be familiar to most. You pay a little bit of money into a game which, frankly, didn't cost you anything to start, and then it gives you cool new cosmetics and items as a reward. It's finely balanced and also adds a degree of structure to Apex Legends by giving people more challenges to overcome.

Who is making Apex Legends Mobile?

Will Apex Legends Mobile be cross-play?

The original expectation was for EA to outsource the porting, or re-development, of Apex Legends Mobile to Tencent. This wouldn't have been too outlandish an idea due to the two partnering previously to work on games like Fifa Online and Need for Speed Online. While Tencent's involvement hasn't been confirmed or denied, we do know that members of the Respawn Entertainment team will be handling development, albeit with collaborative efforts from other partners.Apex Legends Mobile will feature cross-play with other mobile platforms - from Android to iOS - but it has been confirmed that, because the game is being built specifically for mobile, it will not feature cross-play with PC or console versions of the game. Don't forget to keep checking back on our page, as we'll keep updating it as we learn more about Apex Legends Mobile.

