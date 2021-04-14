Following the previous announcement made by Activision regarding the Call of Duty Mobile World Championship from the last week, the company has officially declared that the championship will start from the 3rd of June with Sony as the official sponsor.

This year, the championship has set a prize pool of $2 million where the total amount will be distributed among the Regional Playoffs participants and the World Championship Finalists. With Sony being the major sponsor, their new mobile Xperia 1 III, which has the capability to render the graphics at 120fps will be the official device throughout the tourney.

The tournament will be conducted in multiple stages just like the previous one held in 2020. In the initial stage, players can take part as a team or proceed as a solo player in the first four weekends. The first stage is open for all and players who collect a total of 60 points in 10 ranked matches are eligible to enter the second round.

From here onwards, players have to pair up and form teams before winning 30 ranked matches to be eligible. In the conclusion of the second round, the top 250 teams will be advancing to the third, regional qualifiers round.

The selected teams will follow the tournament bracket elimination system, which will see the eligible teams playing in the regional playoffs which is the door to the finals. Players must be 18 or above to participate and until the playoffs, players can use any device that supports the game well.

Come and witness the first world champion of Call of Duty Mobile right on the official esports YouTube channel. As of now the details of the teams, timings and venues and regions are not declared officially, but we'll be sure to keep you updated as and when we learn more.

Call of Duty Mobile is available now over on the App Store and Google Play. It's a free-to-play game with in-app purchases.

