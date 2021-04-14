Bermuda’s brave survivors will now get a taste of fighting in the ring as Garena is introducing a major event called K.O Fight to their popular battle royale, Free Fire. The event features an event-based interface with various activities and a brand new skin.

Survivors will get a chance to meet the popular former couple, Laura and Rafael, who parted ways after discovering that they fought for different teams. During the event, Laurel and Rafael will face one another in the ring as per the contracts they both signed for their respective teams.

In addition, Garena has prepared well to keep the players engaged and excited as the game is going to hold multiple mini-events based on the main one. As the event continues, players can find daily missions with rewards and special skins up to complete.

Also, peak-day activities, login streaks and friend call-back bonuses can be exchanged for exclusive K.O. Night-themed rewards. The exclusive reward of the K.O Night event is the Laura and Rafael special bundle, with male and female exclusive packs.

Apart from the event, the latest patch is also set to go live today. This update includes Character advancement and skill systems that have undergone major changes. From this patch onwards, you can upgrade your characters with memory fragments.

On top of that, Survivors can claim a free 'Clash Squad Season 6' along with a new character and a new revive mechanism. The update also features an extensive list of character and weapon balancing adjustments. Also, experience the remastered Bermuda which has been updated at the request of players.

You can download Garena Free Fire now from the iOS App Store and the Google Play Store for Android, where it is a free-to-play game with in-app purchases.

