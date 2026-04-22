Bacon in Zane takes you on a gloriously inaccurate and moderately funny journey through the body

Bacon in Zane is now available on the iOS App Store

It sees you guide a piece of cooked food through an anatomically bizarre human body

Make sure it reaches the end in this sometimes-frustrating but often-funny puzzler

While it may've been overshadowed by the launch of the exciting new Dragon Quest Smash/Grow (despite my personal reservations about it), one of the other most intriguing releases this week was Bacon in Zane. And now, it's out on iOS for you to see this wacky adventure for yourself!

In Bacon in Zane, you play as, unsurprisingly, Zane. Or the human body process that eats his food, at least, as you guide pieces of bacon through the bizarre and anatomically impossible digestive system towards the end. This means twists, turns and labyrinthine means of consuming your chosen type of foodstuff.

You do so by controlling simple processes on each screen, such as moving bars, which guide the food deeper. Each is operated with a single tap, but you need to keep the bacon from ending up in dead ends or stomach acid and keep the whole process moving.

In Zane in the membrane

As noted by Jupiter in her review , Bacon in Zane is an often complex little puzzler with some frustrating moments. Which I find tends to be the case with comedy games, as you never know when the mechanics will get in the way of the intended humour.

However, if you need a glowing endorsement to go off, then Jupiter certainly seems to think there's plenty to enjoy here. And I have to admit, by all measures, the gameplay looks simple, fun and surprisingly engaging for something that you need only play with a single tap of your finger!

Still, if you want to complement Bacon in Zane with some other top picks that we've got for you, why not take a look at some of our lists? We've ranked the best puzzle games on iOS so you can diversify your palate with some other challenging brain-teasers.