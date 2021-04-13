Tencent Games has announced a bran new RPG called Alchemy Stars that's heading for iOS and Android. The game is made in partnership with Tourdog Studio and is available for pre-registration in Europe, Japan, Korea, Australia and other markets for both mobile platforms.

Alchemy Stars is for those who enjoy a mix of strategy RPG and card game. The game features elements from both genres along with rich graphics and an impressive soundtrack that sync perfectly with the character’s actions.

The player has to settle a dispute that arose between the Aurorians and the Caelestites with the Eclipsites, which is considered an evil mysterious organization. The main aim of the Eclipsites is to finish off the Caelestites and disrupt the peace in the Land of Astra.

As you become the lone survivor of the attack, travel with the Aurorians and find shelter to recover and start your journey once again. The game has various characters for you to choose from and each of them has its unique abilities and skills which are useful in different situations.

Notable voice actors, Yuichi Nakamura and Kana Hanazawa have lent their talents to the characters in-game. In addition, the game has multiple language support to attract players from multiple regions. Take a look at the official trailer in the video above.

Pre-registration is available on both platforms now. Additionally, to welcome the players the game has some special rewards to distribute. If you want to try out your luck, participate in the special Alchemy Stars Give-Away for a chance to win one of five $50 Google Play or App Store vouchers.

Alchemy Stars is now available to pre-register for both Android and iOS in specific regions ahead of its release on the App Store and Google Play.