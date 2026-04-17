Star Overlord mixes backpack-building action and base defence in one action-packed package

Star Overlord challenges you with sci-fi-themed base defence

Build a backpack of weapons to blast your way through hostile aliens

Make deals with friendlier lifeforms and explore a galaxy of distinct planets

Right, it's been a news-packed day over here at PG.com, even drawing Catherine out to help with the backlog! And that can only be a good thing as we've had so many great releases, updates and upcoming launches to talk about. Not least being the backpack building base-defence, Star Overlord that's out now on iOS and Android!

In Star Overlord, you play as your typical intrepid human space explorer. As a deep-space commander, it's your job to explore the very depths of the cosmos, making contact with alien races both benevolent and hostile. And it's up to you to figure out how to deal with them.

Usually, that means war. And you'll construct your own base defences using the patented backpack building formula to mix-and-match technology to fill your limited base-space. All rendered in superb four-colour cartoon splendour as you blast gribbly aliens to kingdom come!

Set phasers to gibs

If you're wondering what Star Overlord has to offer, then aside from the vast hordes of aliens to blast apart, you'll also be able to explore a whopping 100+ Star Systems with their own distinct theme and planetary terrain to deal with. Whether that be enormous lava floes or asteroid belts and beyond, you won't just need to worry about the aliens trying to rip out your spleen.

You won't just be blasting aliens either, as making deals will be key to grabbing new and more deadly tech to defend yourself with. All that and an armoury of weapons to use. Not a bad, straightforward piece of action strategy to finish up the day with, eh?

In the meantime, if you're looking to keep yourself safe in more familiar surroundings, then we've got you covered. Why not dig into our list of the best tower defence games on Android to find our best picks from the genre?