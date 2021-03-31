AAGH Games has released Chicken Boom 2, a sequel to its 2015 arcade game Chicken Boom, on Google Play. Much like its predecessor, the game is an Android exclusive and is available to download now.
Chicken Boom 2 brings back the classic poultry-blasting fun of the original for another go, where this one features updated visuals, to make it feel a bit more modern, as well as having improved controls which will make the game more fun to play.
AAGH Games has also brought a few updated features to the game, such as a new weapon system which allows you to pick the best one for the job on the fly, and the popular Chicken Storm also makes a return.
Chicken Boom 2 is finally out, and you can get it now only on @GooglePlay for Android.https://t.co/2KyGuHk6z2 #chickenboom2 pic.twitter.com/XcD9dy1wQA — AAGH Games (@aaghgames) March 31, 2021
But aside from that you shouldn’t expect Chicken Boom 2’s gameplay to change substantially. At the end of the day you’re still using a large array of weapons like rifles and shotguns to eliminate large populations of chickens.
The first Chicken Boom originally released in January 2015 for Android after an earlier release on PC. Much like the sequel, it featured a non-stop display of chicken-blasting action using a wide range of weapons and tools, as well as entertaining music and an in-game store for power-ups.
Chicken Boom 2 is coming this week, so here's some of what you need to know. ???? The classic shoot'em up action of the original with a new HD look
???? An updated soundtrack by the original composer
???? New and improved weapons with unique playstyles — AAGH Games (@aaghgames) March 29, 2021
You can download Chicken Boom 2 today from the Google Play for Android store, where it is a free to play title containing adverts and in-app purchases.Read about our favourite action games on Android right here.