AAGH Games has released Chicken Boom 2, a sequel to its 2015 arcade game Chicken Boom, on Google Play. Much like its predecessor, the game is an Android exclusive and is available to download now.

Chicken Boom 2 brings back the classic poultry-blasting fun of the original for another go, where this one features updated visuals, to make it feel a bit more modern, as well as having improved controls which will make the game more fun to play.

Chicken Boom 2 is finally out, and you can get it now only on @GooglePlay for Android.https://t.co/2KyGuHk6z2 #chickenboom2 pic.twitter.com/XcD9dy1wQA — AAGH Games (@aaghgames) March 31, 2021

AAGH Games has also brought a few updated features to the game, such as a new weapon system which allows you to pick the best one for the job on the fly, and the popular Chicken Storm also makes a return.

But aside from that you shouldn’t expect Chicken Boom 2’s gameplay to change substantially. At the end of the day you’re still using a large array of weapons like rifles and shotguns to eliminate large populations of chickens.

Chicken Boom 2 is coming this week, so here's some of what you need to know. ???? The classic shoot'em up action of the original with a new HD look

???? An updated soundtrack by the original composer

???? New and improved weapons with unique playstyles — AAGH Games (@aaghgames) March 29, 2021

The first Chicken Boom originally released in January 2015 for Android after an earlier release on PC. Much like the sequel, it featured a non-stop display of chicken-blasting action using a wide range of weapons and tools, as well as entertaining music and an in-game store for power-ups.

You can download Chicken Boom 2 today from the Google Play for Android store, where it is a free to play title containing adverts and in-app purchases.