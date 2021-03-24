Back in June last year, we reported that a mobile version of Psyonix's popular Rocket League could be in development based on a job advert. Today, the developer has confirmed that was the case with the unveiling of Rocket League Sideswipe.

The game is set to release for iOS and Android devices later this year, though there's no word on an exact date just yet. However, Android users in Australia and New Zealand will be pleased to know they can take part in a regional, time-limited Alpha test from today! There will be additional beta tests as the game develops which will be announced on the Rocket League website.

Rather than being a direct port of the popular vehicular soccer title, Rocket League Sideswipe will play out from a side-on perspective in fast-paced two-minute matches that can be either a 1v1 or 2v2 setup. It promises intuitive touchscreen controls that make the game easy to pick up for both veteran Rocket League players and newbies.

Part of the ongoing appeal of the PC and console versions of Rocket League is the sheer amount of customisation options that are available for your cars. That looks to be a big part of Sideswipe too, as you can see in the screenshot above. There will be various boosts, decals and paint jobs to choose from to make your car feel unique to you.

Rocket League Sideswipe will be heading for the App Store and Google Play at some stage in the future, with folks in Australia and New Zealand able to play via the latter today. It will be a free-to-play game with in-app purchases. For more details about the game, check out the latest blog post on the Rocket League website.